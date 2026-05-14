Israeli Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Launch Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times over an article that alleged the rape of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli soldiers. The article cited testimonies from 14 alleged victims of sexual abuse, including allegations of rape with batons and genital mutilation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have launched a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times over an article alleging the rape of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli soldiers.

The article, published on Monday, cited testimonies from 14 alleged victims of sexual abuse, including allegations of rape with batons and genital mutilation. The Israeli government strongly condemned the article, claiming it was part of a false and well-orchestrated anti-Israel campaign. Several prominent figures have spoken out against the column, accusing the publication of 'acting like a Hamas mouthpiece' and spreading 'absurd claims' that Israel uses dogs to rape Palestinians





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’Ar The New York Times Defamation Lawsuit Allegations Of Rape Genital Mutilation Palestinian Prisoners Israeli Soldiers Nicholas Kristof The Silence That Meets The Rape Of Palestinian The NY Times Blood Libel Hamas US Tax Dollars Israeli Security Establishment Complicit Absurd Claims Hamas Mouthpiece Spreading Misinformation Mockery Sde Teiman Military Prison October 7 Barbarism Report Exclusive Barbarism Beyond Imagination Tears To Rectum Punctured Lung Internal Injuries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejects mounting calls to resign, even from his own partyDespite a fifth of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's fellow Labour Party lawmakers calling on him to step down, he says he'll 'get on with governing.'

Read more »

Who could replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader and Britain’s next prime minister?Keir Starmer has thrown down the gauntlet to his potential rivals, defying calls to quit as Britain’s prime minister and instead challenging his would-be opponents to launch a formal challenge against his leadership of the Labour Party.

Read more »

Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of East Jerusalem occupation anniversaryThe raid comes two days before Israel marks the anniversary of its occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967, according to the Hebrew calendar.

Read more »

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli settlers in West Bank, with Israeli military presenceA Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, in the presence of the Israeli military, according to the mayor of the town and Israeli human rights group B’Tselem. A group of settlers stole hundreds of sheep and assaulted residents in two towns before being repelled by the Israeli military.

Read more »