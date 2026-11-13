Israeli Police Arrest Five in $5M WhatsApp Crypto Probe

Israeli police arrested five people in a $5 million investigation involving a WhatsApp crypto trading group that allegedly disguised proceeds as loans.

Police suspect the group drew up fictitious loan agreements to disguise crypto trading proceeds it transferred directly into bank accounts. Israeli police arrested five people on Tuesday in a money laundering investigation involving about 16 million shekels in crypto transactions arranged through a WhatsApp group.

Investigators from the National Unit for Combating Economic Crime within Lahav 433 suspect the group provided crypto services without a license and failed to report transactions to Israel’s tax authorities. Police allege the group used fictitious agreements to make crypto proceeds transferred into bank accounts look like loans, Authorities seized wallets, computers and tens of thousands of shekels in cash while searching the suspects’ homes.

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Investigators questioned the five on suspicion of money laundering, fraud and providing financial asset services without a license.two other arrests on Oct. 6 in cases involving suspected failures to report crypto activity. One involved trades worth tens of millions of dollars. In the other, an Ashdod resident allegedlyEditorial Policy