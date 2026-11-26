Israel's Knesset votes to create an independent commission for the October 7 attacks, marking a major political setback for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel's new Knesset has taken a decisive legislative step by advancing a bill to establish an independent state commission of inquiry into the systemic security failures surrounding the October 7 attacks. The preliminary vote resulted in a 65-to-50 margin in favor of the measure, a clear indication of the political will to hold accountability mechanisms in place despite strong opposition from the government.

This legislative victory represents a major setback for caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had long resisted the creation of a statutory body with broad subpoena powers. The bill, sponsored by designated prime minister Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, now moves to a parliamentary committee and must clear three further readings before it is enacted into law.

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The legislation outlines specific operational parameters for the new five-member commission, which will be granted a budget of seven million shekels to conduct its investigations. The body is mandated to release an interim report within one year, providing a structured timeline for the release of findings regarding the intelligence and military lapses that preceded the attacks.

Unlike previous proposals, this statutory inquiry is designed to operate with legal authority that supersedes typical government advisory roles. The inclusion of subpoena powers is a critical component, allowing the commission to compel testimony and access classified documents, a requirement for any investigation aiming to uncover the full extent of the institutional failures.

The acceleration of this bill follows the recent appointment of Matan Kahana, an ally of Gadi Eisenkot, as the Knesset Speaker. This political development enabled the pro-inquiry bloc to bypass the customary 45-day review period, allowing them to fast-track the priority legislation before a formal cabinet is finalized or a new government is sworn in.

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Yashar MP Orit Farkash-Hacohen, who submitted the bill, described the initiative as the beginning of a process to set things right for all Israeli citizens. She emphasized the necessity of ensuring that the events of October 7 never happen again, framing the inquiry as a moral imperative for national recovery and institutional integrity rather than a political attack.

The timing of the vote coincides with the delicate coalition-building phase led by Gadi Eisenkot, who was formally tasked on November 8 with forming an administration within 28 days, with an option for a 14-day extension. Despite the push for the inquiry, coalition talks between Eisenkot and the Likud party have made little headway, with negotiations exploring a unity arrangement currently stalled.

Political friction is also evident on other fronts, as the left-leaning Democrats have paused their coalition dialogue with Eisenkot due to unease over his discussions with Likud. Meanwhile, right-wing ally Avigdor Liberman has signaled that a prospective governing coalition could be unveiled next week, adding pressure to the legislative schedule and highlighting the complex maneuvering required to stabilize the government.

Benjamin Netanyahu's consistent opposition to a statutory inquiry with subpoena powers has been overridden by this parliamentary vote, reflecting a shift in the political gravity within the Knesset. The caretaker prime minister had advocated for a politically appointed body instead, but the 65-to-50 vote demonstrates that a majority of lawmakers now favor a more rigorous, independent investigative structure.

The passage of this bill sets a precedent for how Israel handles national traumas and security failures, moving away from politically controlled narratives toward statutory accountability. As the bill proceeds to its next readings, the focus will remain on whether the proposed commission can operate independently of the ongoing coalition negotiations and whether the findings will influence the composition of the incoming government.

The statutory commission's ability to access classified documents and compel witness testimony marks a significant departure from past advisory bodies that lacked enforcement mechanisms. This enhanced authority is intended to ensure that the investigation is not only thorough but also capable of uncovering the full scope of the intelligence and operational failures that occurred in the lead-up to the October 7 blitz.

Public scrutiny on the security establishment has intensified following the attacks, with citizens demanding transparency and answers regarding the breaches that allowed Hamas militants to infiltrate Israeli territory. The seven-million-shekel budget allocated to the commission is expected to support extensive interviews, document analysis, and the compilation of a comprehensive final report that will be made public.

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The political implications of this vote extend beyond the immediate legislative victory, as it signals a potential realignment of power within the Israeli parliament. The override of Netanyahu's stance on the inquiry suggests that even members of his own coalition may be willing to prioritize accountability over political loyalty, a shift that could have long-term consequences for future governance.

As Israel navigates this critical period of political transition, the establishment of the independent commission stands as a tangible outcome of the current parliamentary dynamics. The one-year timeline for the interim report ensures that the public will receive timely updates on the progress of the investigation, maintaining pressure on all involved institutions to cooperate fully.

The interplay between the legislative push for accountability and the stalled coalition talks highlights the tension between immediate governance challenges and long-term institutional reform. While Eisenkot works to form a stable government, the Knesset continues to address the urgent need for a formal inquiry into the security failures that shook the nation.

Observers note that the appointment of Matan Kahana as Speaker was pivotal in enabling this fast-track process, demonstrating how key parliamentary positions can influence the legislative agenda. The ability to bypass the 45-day review period allowed proponents of the inquiry to secure a vote before opposition forces could organize a more effective counter-strategy.

The bill's progress underscores the growing consensus among lawmakers that a statutory inquiry is necessary to restore public trust in Israel's security institutions. By granting the commission legal authority to compel testimony, the Knesset has created a framework that prioritizes factual accuracy and comprehensive analysis over political expediency.

The potential release of classified documents by the commission raises questions about national security protocols, but proponents argue that transparency is essential for preventing future failures. The balance between operational secrecy and public accountability will likely be a central theme in the commission's proceedings.

As the bill moves to its next stage, the political landscape in Israel remains volatile, with multiple factions vying for influence in the upcoming government formation. The inquiry bill serves as a backdrop to these negotiations, reminding all parties of the public demand for accountability and justice in the wake of the October 7 attacks.