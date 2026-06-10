Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Escalates as Demolitions Continue in East Jerusalem

The situation in East Jerusalem is dire, with over 260 homes and other structures demolished in 2025, a 70% increase from three years earlier. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is escalating, and the international community is providing aid and support to the affected areas.

Fakhri Abu Diab , a Palestinian man, fought for decades to save his home in the Silwan neighborhood of east Jerusalem. However, when Israeli authorities arrived with bulldozers two years ago, he was powerless to stop them.

The demolition of his home left him and his wife living among shards of memory, including a bicycle where his bedroom stood, the garden where he planted tomatoes as a boy, and a portrait of his late mother painted on a wall. Their mobile home, set up amid the rubble, is also marked for removal.

Israel has worked to expand the Jewish presence in annexed east Jerusalem, the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and home to major Jewish, Christian, and Muslim sites. Settlers have exploited the situation, and over 260 homes and other structures were demolished in 2025, a 70% increase from three years earlier. Some neighborhoods have seen the most evictions in decades, according to Ir Amim, an Israeli anti-settlement group that closely tracks such policies.

There have been at least 116 demolitions so far this year, it said. Aviv Tatarsky, a researcher at Ir Amim, described the situation as "an intensity and scope that we have never seen.

" Meanwhile, Graham Platner has clinched the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate in Maine, and Victor Wembanyama shook off his Game 2 miss by taking over Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Marguerite Casey Foundation plans to give at least $50M annually, a rare increase at a time of need. A live frog was found in a grocery store salad bag, and a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up for removal.

Repair Cafes are urging people to fix their broken items instead of pitching them. A photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany, and the FDA has approved the first new sunscreen ingredient in over 25 years. Challenging the brain helps keep it healthy, and accessorizing with earplugs can be beneficial at concerts.

A Palestinian girl looks out a window at the rubble of a home demolished by Israeli authorities, and a Palestinian man looks on as an excavator clears the rubble of homes demolished by Israeli authorities. The Pope has delivered a historic speech to Spain's parliament, demanding respect for migrants and receiving a 7-minute ovation. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines has killed 35 people, destroyed buildings, and triggered a tsunami.

The situation in the Philippines is dire, with many people left homeless and without access to basic necessities. The international community is providing aid and support to the affected areas, and relief efforts are underway to help those in need





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Israeli-Palestinian Conflict East Jerusalem Demolitions Palestinian Homes Jewish Presence Annexed Territory Ir Amim Aviv Tatarsky Fakhri Abu Diab Graham Platner Victor Wembanyama Marguerite Casey Foundation Live Frog Dog Statue Repair Cafes Wild Horses FDA Sunscreen Brain Health Earplugs Concerts Pope Spain Parliament Migrants Ovation Earthquake Philippines Tsunami

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