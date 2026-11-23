Miss Universe 2025 contestant Danielle Yablonka faced crowd boos and social media criticism in Puerto Rico after displaying a peace-themed cape depicting Jerusalem.

Danielle Yablonka, 25, the representative for Israel at the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico, sparked a polarized reaction during the costume parade on Sunday night. The contestant was booed by the live audience after walking the stage in a massive, custom-designed cape featuring an image of the Old City of Jerusalem and a message advocating for peace.

Design Details and Stage Performance

The elaborate costume was crafted by Israeli designer Jacob Meir and was officially presented by the Miss Israel organization as a tribute to resilience and diversity. The garment was described on the pageant's Instagram account as a celebration of the belief that beauty can emerge from adversity, with the visual elements symbolizing Israel's transformation.

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During the presentation, a voiceover narration praised the design as a tribute to a land where history persists and cultures converge, noting that even the desert blooms. As the narration concluded and the music faded, loud boos erupted from the spectators in the venue, though Yablonka continued her walk across the stage without interruption.

Social Media and Stakeholder Reactions

Online reactions to the costume were sharply divided, with critics dismissing the peace message and questioning the symbolism of Jaffa oranges displayed on the cape. Some social media users expressed embarrassment, while others focused on political tensions, arguing that the imagery ignored the context of occupied Palestinian land.

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Conversely, the post garnered significant support from pro-Israel voices and former titleholders. Former Miss Israel Noa Cochva praised the representation, while influencer Ysabella Hazan and activist Samantha Levy posted enthusiastic comments. Yablonka, a Miami native now residing in Tel Aviv, has established herself as a vocal pro-Israel figure, citing her grandparents' survival of the Holocaust as a motivation for her public advocacy.

Previous Pageant Controversies and Production Issues

This incident follows a pattern of controversy for Israeli contestants in recent Miss Universe competitions, including last year's Melanye Shiraz, who faced criticism for an interaction with Miss Palestine in Thailand. The 2025 event in Puerto Rico also experienced production failures, with multiple contestants, including Miss Kosovo, slipping on the makeshift runway at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan.

Producer Magali Febles apologized for the technical issues and promised to review the runway setup, while the Miss Universe Organization distanced itself from the independent production choices. Despite the logistical challenges and political tensions, the pageant proceeded with Yablonka's performance remaining a focal point of the evening's coverage.