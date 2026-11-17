New reports reveal the Israeli military uploaded 3.5 million images to Amazon AWS for facial recognition targeting Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

British newspaper The Guardian reported on November 16 that the Israeli military transferred 3.5 million photographs to Amazon Web Services. These images were intended for facial recognition and analysis of Palestinians living in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Amazon Cloud Data Transfer Details

The data was uploaded to an Amazon data center located near Tel Aviv. This transfer occurred in early 2024. An Israeli military unit designated as Rolling Stone managed the operation. The unit maintains extensive databases on Palestinian populations across Gaza and the West Bank.

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Documents obtained by the Guardian confirmed the scale of the data transfer. Military sources corroborated the details of the upload. The initiative represents a significant integration of commercial cloud technology into military surveillance operations.

Rekognition AI Technology Application

The Israeli military informed Amazon that it planned to use the Rekognition service. Rekognition is an artificial intelligence tool designed for image analysis and facial recognition. The technology allows for rapid comparison of biometric data against existing databases.

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Forces regularly photographed displaced Palestinians at military checkpoints in Gaza. This practice intensified following the ground invasion that began in October 2023. Each photograph was captured as individuals passed through controlled areas.

Suspect Identification and Flagging

Israeli authorities used the AI system to match checkpoint images against military records. The primary goal was to identify specific individuals within the Palestinian population. The system flagged those suspected of being classified as militants.

This method automates the identification process previously handled by human analysts. It enables real-time screening of large numbers of people. The reliance on algorithmic decision-making raises significant ethical and legal questions.

Operational Context and Implications

The Rolling Stone unit oversees these extensive data collections. Its role is critical in managing the biometric information of millions of people. The integration of this data into cloud platforms increases accessibility and processing speed.

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The report highlights a growing trend of militaries utilizing corporate tech infrastructure. It underscores the dual-use nature of commercial AI tools. The transparency of such operations remains limited due to military classifications.

Future Oversight and Regulatory Response

Amazon has not publicly commented on the specific Israeli military contract. The company generally prohibits the use of its AI for surveillance. This incident may prompt stricter policy enforcement regarding military clients.

International observers are closely monitoring the implications of this technology. The use of facial recognition in conflict zones is a contentious issue. Legal frameworks regarding biometric data privacy are evolving in response.