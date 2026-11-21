Israeli forces continue artillery and drone attacks across southern Lebanon, violating the June US-brokered agreement that mandates Israeli withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment.

Israeli military forces conducted a sustained series of attacks across multiple towns in southern Lebanon on Saturday, disregarding the security framework agreement brokered by the United States in June. According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), the operations included intense artillery shelling, machine-gun fire directed at residential areas, and drone explosions in populated neighborhoods.

Specific Locations Under Attack in Nabatieh

The core of the military activity focused on the Nabatieh district, where Israeli drones detonated explosives on residential structures and near commercial facilities. One drone struck the roof of a house in the Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while a second explosion occurred early Saturday near a cooperative in the town of Shoukin, as confirmed by NNA reports.

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Ground forces also intensified their presence, with Israeli military vehicles observed moving through Zawtar al-Sharqiya while machine-gun fire targeted nearby residential neighborhoods. This movement was part of a broader pattern of aggression that saw the outskirts of Mayfadoun, Zawtar, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa subjected to intermittent artillery shelling throughout the overnight hours.

Additionally, Israeli forces detonated an explosive device in the area between Zawtar and Kfartabnit, further destabilizing the region. The attacks demonstrate a continued disregard for the quiet of the border zone, contradicting the spirit of the diplomatic efforts intended to stabilize the area and prevent escalation.

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Operations in Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun Districts

In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces targeted the town of Barashit early Saturday by firing machine guns toward the area as military vehicles maneuvered along the town's outskirts. These coordinated movements suggest a strategic effort to maintain pressure on local communities while asserting military control over the region.

Simultaneously, in the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces engaged in environmental and psychological warfare by uprooting olive trees overnight on Al-Shariqa Hill in the town of Khiam. Military vehicles were heard operating in the surrounding area, indicating that the troops remained active in the region despite the lack of immediate combat engagements.

Violation of June Framework Agreement

These military actions have persisted since March 2, marking a significant breach of the understanding reached between Lebanon and Israel in June under US mediation. The agreement was designed to establish clear security arrangements, specifically calling for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories and the subsequent deployment of the Lebanese army to assume full security responsibilities in those areas.

The continued presence of Israeli troops and the execution of strikes in towns like Khiam, Barashit, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa directly contradict the provision that mandates the Lebanese army to take over security duties. This divergence highlights a critical failure in the implementation of the diplomatic framework, leaving the southern towns in a state of heightened vulnerability.

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Impact on Civilian Safety and Regional Stability

The recurring attacks have severely impacted civilian safety and infrastructure, with homes, olive trees, and local cooperatives becoming targets of military operations. The destruction of property and the threat of drone explosions create an environment of fear and instability for residents who have endured prolonged conflict.

As the Israeli army maintains its offensive posture, the international community and diplomatic mediators face increasing pressure to enforce the terms of the June agreement. The situation remains volatile, with no clear indication that military operations will cease, thereby undermining efforts to restore peace and security to southern Lebanon.