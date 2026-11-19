Israeli forces concluded a military operation in central Gaza, causing significant destruction to homes and infrastructure. The offensive began on Wednesday, marking a breach of the ceasefire terms established in October 2025.

Israeli forces have officially concluded a military offensive in central Gaza, an operation that has left widespread destruction in its wake despite the existence of an ongoing ceasefire agreement. The end of the operation was announced by the Israeli military's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories in a Facebook post released on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Scope of the Military Operation in Central Gaza

The Israeli military confirmed the termination of the incursion, which had targeted areas west of the "yellow line," an imaginary boundary within Gaza that marks the withdrawal positions agreed upon under the first phase of the ceasefire. This deployment marks the first Israeli military offensive announced in this specific region since the truce officially took effect on October 10, 2025. Eyewitnesses reported that military vehicles had partially withdrawn from the area by Thursday, although earth mounds were used to block Salah al-Din road north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, indicating a lingering physical presence.

Also read Israeli tanks roll into central Gaza in first known ground operation since ceasefire began

Tank tracks remain visible on roads in central Gaza, serving as a stark reminder of the recent armored movements. The offensive began on Wednesday when the Israeli army announced its incursion into three distinct areas west of the yellow line. Local sources and eyewitnesses described the intensity of the operation, noting that two powerful explosions were heard as Israeli forces carried out demolitions north of Nuseirat and east of the Maghazi refugee camp. The destruction has extended to Palestinian land, property, and infrastructure, particularly along al-Dawa Street north of Nuseirat.

Methods of Destruction and Civilian Impact

The methods employed during the offensive have caused extensive damage to residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Sources indicate that Israeli forces destroyed several evacuated homes east of Maghazi by dropping explosive-filled boxes from quadcopter drones. This specific tactic resulted in significant structural damage in the vicinity of the Maghazi camp. The use of such drone-delivered explosives highlights the precision and destructive capacity of the military assets deployed during the three-day operation.

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Medical sources have reported casualties resulting from the continued hostilities and targeting of residential zones. A Palestinian woman was reported wounded by Israeli army fire that specifically targeted homes and displacement tents in Hamad residential city, located north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. This incident in the south occurred concurrently with the central Gaza operation, suggesting a broader pattern of military engagement across multiple fronts during this period.

Casualties and Health Infrastructure Strain

The death toll from recent violations adds to a already tragic statistic recorded since the ceasefire began. A medical source at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed that a young Palestinian man, Ahmed Abu Armana, died from injuries sustained in an Israeli drone strike several days prior. This particular strike targeted a gathering of civilians north of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, underscoring the risks faced by displaced populations even under the nominal framework of a truce.

According to the Gaza health authorities, Israeli violations of the ceasefire since it took effect on October 10, 2025, have killed more than 1,650 Palestinians and injured 6,000 others. These figures represent a significant increase in casualties despite the formal end of large-scale combat operations. The health infrastructure continues to bear the burden of these injuries, with hospitals treating victims from drone strikes and ground fire incidents across multiple districts.

Long-Term Consequences and Reconstruction Challenges

The broader context of the conflict reveals the immense scale of destruction affecting the Palestinian population. Since the onset of the war in October 2023, Israel's military actions in Gaza have killed more than 74,700 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, with the majority of victims being women and children. This toll includes casualties from the current period and the preceding year of intense warfare. The cumulative impact on the population remains severe, with thousands more displaced and injured requiring ongoing medical and social support.

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Infrastructure damage is nearly total in many areas, with approximately 90 percent of Gaza's infrastructure damaged or destroyed. The United Nations has estimated the total cost of reconstruction at approximately $71.4 billion, a figure that highlights the economic and humanitarian catastrophe facing the region. The recent offensive in central Gaza has further complicated recovery efforts, as new destruction undermines previous attempts to stabilize living conditions and rebuild essential services.

The international community and local observers continue to monitor the situation closely, particularly regarding the enforcement of the yellow line and the movement of Israeli forces. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories has signaled the end of the current raid, but the presence of earth mounds and tank tracks suggests that logistical control of the area may persist. The UN has previously warned that new invasions or incursions could displace additional besieged Palestinians, raising concerns about further destabilization in the region.