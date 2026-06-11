Israeli Military Activity in Gaza and West Bank

This news text reports on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, including Israeli artillery shelling in Gaza, Israeli warships targeting the western coast, and the demolition of a Palestinian home under construction in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli artillery shelled areas east of Khan Younis in Gaza , while Israeli warships targeted the city's western coast with shells and gunfire. Three Palestinians, including a woman, were wounded on Thursday by Israeli fire in Gaza , as army forces demolished a Palestinian home under construction in the occupied West Bank .

A medical source said a woman with serious injuries arrived at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after Israeli gunfire in the Atatra area west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. Two people with moderate wounds also arrived at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital after an Israeli drone exploded near civilians on Kashko Street in the Zeitoun neighbourhood southeast of Gaza City.

Local sources said Israeli artillery shelled areas east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, while Israeli warships targeted the city's western coast with shells and gunfire. In central Gaza, Israeli vehicles fired machine guns towards areas east of the Maghazi refugee camp, with no injuries reported. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 981 people have been killed and 3,104 injured by Israeli army fire despite a ceasefire in place since October 10, 2025.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, about 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 173,000 others wounded, while widespread destruction has affected 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian home under construction in the town of Kafr ad-Dik, west of Salfit. Detained Gaza hospital director Abu Safiya appeals for his release, calls detention 'unjust'.

Israel allocates $51M for 69 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank: watchdog. UN warns Gaza still faces 'immense human suffering' despite fragile ceasefire. Death toll from powerful Philippines earthquake climbs. Israel conducting ethnic cleansing of occupied West Bank Bedouins: Amnesty





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Israeli Military Activity Gaza West Bank Palestinian Casualties Israeli Demolitions Ethnic Cleansing Amnesty International

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