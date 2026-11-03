Israeli-linked Operation Spent $8.2 Million on Anti-Muslim Disinformation

Researchers expose a massive $8.2 million influence campaign linked to Israel spreading anti-Muslim conspiracy theories across 30 countries on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

A coordinated influence campaign linked to entities based in Israel has spent an estimated $8.2 million to promote anti-Muslim conspiracy theories across more than 30 countries. The extensive disinformation effort spanned multiple social media platforms, generating an estimated 800 million advertising exposures throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East.

Scale and Scope of the Disinformation Campaign

Researchers Marc Owen Jones and Sohan Dsouza described the operation as one of the largest influence and disinformation campaigns ever documented. The campaign ran from October 2023 to October 2026, utilizing a variety of media formats to spread its message. This included social media advertisements, AI-generated videos, music, video game parodies, and repurposed footage designed to manipulate public perception.

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Targets and Racist Narratives Promoted

The operation actively spread racist, anti-Muslim, anti-migrant, anti-Qatar, and anti-Iran narratives to target specific demographics and geopolitical entities. One notable campaign titled Grand Theft Qatar depicted Emiratis buying European buildings and converting them into mosques to fuel fear. Other advertisements featured slogans such as This is an invasion, and Qatar is Islamising Europe to incite hostility.

Role of Meta Platforms and Enforcement

Meta acknowledged in 2024 that the operation had spent £900,000 on advertisements across its platforms, including 1,473 Facebook advertisements, 189 YouTube videos, 359 TikTok advertisements, and 105 TikTok account videos. Following enforcement action by Meta in May 2024, the operation resurfaced in November and later shifted to Brazilian corporate entities to evade detection and continue its reach.

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Investigation Methodology and Findings

The researchers traced the campaign initial operations to Israel through Vietnamese proxy companies. Although investigators could not assert with absolute certainty that the Israeli government directly controlled the operation, evidence showed strong connections to influence operations run by that government. This finding highlights the complex use of third-party intermediaries to conceal the source of disinformation.

Public Impact and Calls for Regulation

An analysis of 406 comments on Facebook advertisements targeting UK audiences in 2024 found that 61 percent expressed support for Islamophobic views. The researchers called for stronger government regulation, including stricter identity verification requirements for social media advertisers. They urged for faster action against coordinated influence campaigns to protect democratic discourse and social cohesion.