Israeli illegal settlers destroy sole water supply line to Umm Safa in occupied West Bank

Residents of Umm Safa are left without running water after Israeli occupiers destroyed the village's only supply pipeline during illegal settlement road works.

Residents of Umm Safa are left without running water after Israeli occupiers destroyed the village's only supply pipeline during illegal settlement road works. Israeli illegal settlers cut water access to occupied West Bank village.

/ Reuters Israeli illegal settlers have destroyed the only water supply line serving a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, cutting off access to water for residents amid ongoing illegal settlement expansion work, according to local sources.that the forces bulldozed Palestinian land and destroyed the main and only water pipeline supplying Umm Safa village, northwest of Ramallah, while paving a new settlement road near the area. Umm Safa has witnessed escalating aggression by Israeli forces from surrounding illegal settlements and outposts, increasingly preventing Palestinians from accessing their farmland.

Occupied West Bank has seen a surge in attacks by Israeli illegal settlers and the Israeli army targeting Palestinian agricultural land, including arson attacks, bulldozing destructions and restrictions on farmers' access to their property, particularly near illegal settlements and outposts. Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government plans to allocate around 2 million dollars from the state budget to fund the extremist group Hilltop Youth.

The group, whose members mainly live in illegal settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank, has carried out repeated attacks against Palestinians and is considered the ideological nucleus of the extremist "Price Tag" movement. Since October 8, 2023, the Israeli army and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,169 Palestinians, wounded 12,666 others, arrested about 23,000 and displaced 33,000.

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