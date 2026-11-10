Israeli Forces Set Up New Checkpoints in Syria's Quneitra Countryside

Israeli troops set up military checkpoints and searched passers-by in rural Quneitra, southern Syria, drawing condemnation over press freedom and Syria's demand for withdrawal.

Israeli forces carried out a new incursion into rural Quneitra in southern Syria on Tuesday, setting up a military checkpoint at the entrance to the town of Jabata al-Khashab and searching passers-by, according to Syria n media reports. The Israeli troops were operating in the Quneitra countryside, a rural area in southern Syria that Syria says Israeli forces keep entering repeatedly.

The Tuesday operation followed a similar move a day earlier. On Monday, an Israeli force advanced into central rural Quneitra and established a checkpoint on the Rasem al-Halabi junction road, where troops also searched people passing through.

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Checkpoints and Searches Across Quneitra Villages

Israeli forces set up a military checkpoint at the entrance to Jabata al-Khashab on Tuesday, where troops searched passers-by. This was the main checkpoint reported in the latest incursion into the rural area.

Syrian media also reported that Israeli forces established a separate checkpoint at the Al-Kassarat junction in Jabata al-Khashab. The reports therefore describe checkpoints at three locations over two days: the Rasem al-Halabi junction road, the Al-Kassarat junction, and the entrance to Jabata al-Khashab.

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The reports did not include details on any detentions. They also did not say how long the checkpoints remained in place, so the length of the presence and the outcome of the searches remain unclear from the available coverage.

Shooting at Journalists Draws Press Freedom Condemnation

Israeli forces opened fire toward several journalists on Monday as they documented Israeli violations in rural Quneitra, and no injuries were reported. The journalists were working in the area at the time of the shooting.

A news agency condemned the shooting that targeted one of its correspondents while he was performing his work. The agency described the incident as a flagrant violation of press freedom.

Syria Demands Israeli Withdrawal Under 1974 Agreement

Syria has demanded that Israeli forces withdraw from its territory, arguing that repeated incursions into the country's south violate the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement. Syria presents each new deployment as a breach of that accord.

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The combination of checkpoints, passenger searches, and gunfire toward reporters in Quneitra places the area at the center of Syria's complaints about Israeli activity in its south. Each incident reported in Syrian media during this period adds to the record that Syria cites in its demand for withdrawal.