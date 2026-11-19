Israeli troops deploy across eastern Nablus to protect illegal settlers entering Joseph's Tomb for religious rituals. This action restricts Palestinian movement and escalates tensions in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli security forces implemented extensive lockdown measures in eastern Nablus on Thursday to facilitate the entry of illegal settlers into Joseph's Tomb. The operation involved the deployment of troops and heavy military equipment to secure the contested religious site located on the city's eastern outskirts.

Security Operations and Road Closures

Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers entered the holy site early in the morning to conduct religious rituals under the direct protection of the Israeli army. In response to this movement, Israeli forces positioned themselves strategically across the neighborhood, utilizing the rooftops of Palestinian residential buildings as military barracks and observation posts.

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Major thoroughfares and critical intersections within the eastern district of Nablus were completely sealed off, effectively halting all civilian traffic. Military bulldozers accompanied the infantry units into the area, reinforcing the blockade and ensuring that the path to the tomb remained unobstructed for the visiting settlers.

Religious Activities and Site Controversy

The settlers remained at Joseph's Tomb for several hours to perform their religious observances while the area remained under strict military control. The site is a focal point of religious significance for Israeli Jews, who claim it houses the remains of the biblical figure Joseph, traditionally believed to have been brought from Egypt and buried there.

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However, Palestinian narratives and independent archaeological assessments strongly dispute the Jewish claim regarding the burial site. Local historians and scholars identify the structure as the tomb of Youssef Dweikat, a prominent Muslim religious figure, rather than the biblical patriarch. Despite this historical disagreement, the site continues to be a frequent destination for settler visits.

Escalation and Regional Tensions

Access to Joseph's Tomb has long been a contentious issue, with illegal settlers regularly entering the compound under heavy military escort. These incursions often occur during nighttime raids, creating an atmosphere of intimidation for the local Palestinian population. The current operation in Nablus follows a pattern of increased settler activity supported by state security forces in the occupied West Bank.

Violence and friction between Israeli forces and Palestinians have intensified significantly since the commencement of the conflict in Gaza in October 2023. The West Bank has seen a sharp rise in military raids, settler violence, and administrative detentions as part of the broader regional instability.

Humanitarian Impact and Casualties

The humanitarian situation in the occupied West Bank has deteriorated considerably due to these ongoing military operations. According to Palestinian figures, the conflict has resulted in severe casualties and widespread displacement for the local population.

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More than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the war began, while approximately 13,746 individuals have sustained injuries. Additionally, security forces have detained over 26,000 Palestinians during this period, further straining the social and legal infrastructure of the region.

Broader Geopolitical Context

The closure of roads and restriction of movement in Nablus highlights the broader struggle for control over land and heritage sites in the occupied territories. While international observers continue to monitor the situation, the presence of armed forces within civilian neighborhoods underscores the militarization of daily life for Palestinian residents.

International agencies, including the United Nations, have expressed deep concern over the potential for further displacement and humanitarian crises stemming from these escalating tensions. The repeated incursions into Nablus serve as a stark reminder of the fragile security dynamics that govern the region.