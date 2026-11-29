Israeli troops shot and killed a 62-year-old Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank after he allegedly attempted to seize a soldier's weapon, while a separate Israeli strike in Jabaliya, Gaza, killed one person and injured others, continuing the cycle of violence more than a year after a fragile ceasefire.

Israel i forces shot and killed a man in the occupied West Bank. The military claimed he tried to grab a soldier's weapon and that another soldier was injured in the clash.

And in Gaza, Israel's near-daily strikes continued Sunday, killing one person and injuring others. Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Sunday. Read our full coverage here . Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man in the West Bank Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man, Hikmat Mohammed Faraj, 62, in the village of Madama in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

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Israel’s military said Saturday evening that a soldier killed a man in an operation in the Madama area, south of Nablus. It did not name the man and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday on whether he was Faraj. The military said in its Saturday statement that soldiers entered a building from which stones had been thrown at them.