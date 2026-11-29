Israeli troops shoot and kill 62-year-old Hikmat Mohammed Faraj in Madama village during a clash where soldiers claim he attempted to seize a weapon.

Israeli forces shot and killed 62-year-old Palestinian man Hikmat Mohammed Faraj in the occupied West Bank on Saturday. The incident took place in the village of Madama, located south of Nablus. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, security troops opened fire on Faraj during a military operation in the area. This event marks the latest lethal encounter between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians in the region.

Details of the Madama Village Operation

The Israeli military released a statement on Saturday evening confirming that a soldier killed a man during an operation in the Madama area. The military did not identify the deceased by name in its initial report. Officials stated that soldiers entered a building after stones had been thrown at them from the structure. The army alleged that the man inside attempted to grab a soldier's weapon and redirected the firearm during the struggle.

Also read Israeli Forces Kill Hikmat Mohammed Faraj in West Bank Raid Amid Rising Violence

Israel's military claimed that during this confrontation, a nearby soldier was wounded. The forces then proceeded to kill the man who had allegedly tried to seize the weapon. On Sunday, the military did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding whether the deceased man was specifically Hikmat Mohammed Faraj. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed his identity and age, citing local medical sources.

Stakeholder Positions on the Fatal Incident

The Palestinian Health Ministry provides the official account of the death, identifying the victim as Hikmat Mohammed Faraj. They report he was 62 years old at the time of the shooting. The Israeli military asserts that the operation was a response to hostile actions against its troops. They claim the soldier fired in self-defense after the man attempted to take control of his gun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

International observers and local mediators often scrutinize such clashes for potential violations of international law. The military's assertion of self-defense contrasts with the description of an unprovoked killing by Palestinian health authorities. No independent investigation into this specific incident has been publicly announced as of Sunday. The lack of immediate naming by the army highlights the standard protocol of withholding identities until formal identification is complete.

Ongoing Violence and Regional Impact

This shooting in the West Bank occurs amidst a broader context of sustained violence in the occupied territories. Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli strike killed one Palestinian and wounded others in Jabaliya on the northern edge of Gaza City. Health officials at Shifa Hospital reported this separate incident. The Israeli military stated it struck a militant in the area but provided no further evidence or elaboration.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that Israel has killed over 1,700 Palestinians since the ceasefire agreement took effect. This figure is generally considered reliable by the international community despite the Hamas-run government's control over the data. Doctors Without Borders had recently condemned an earlier Israeli strike that killed two watchmen at one of its clinics in Gaza City. These ongoing events indicate that near-daily strikes continue more than one year after the fragile ceasefire was established.

Next Steps and Legal Procedures

Following the killing in Madama, the body of Hikmat Mohammed Faraj remains under the control of local authorities. The Palestinian Health Ministry typically releases such information for record-keeping and mourning purposes. The Israeli military is expected to continue its operational presence in the Nablus area. Families of those killed in such clashes often file complaints with international human rights organizations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legal proceedings in such cases are rare and typically involve internal military reviews unless international pressure mounts. The lack of immediate accountability mechanisms leaves many questions unanswered. The community in Madama and surrounding villages continues to live under strict military restrictions. Further incidents of violence in the region are anticipated by local analysts and humanitarian monitors.