Israeli Forces Detain Two Men and Raids West Bank Ahead of Olive Harvest

Israeli military operations in the West Bank resulted in two detentions and injuries during raids on November 3, 2026. Settlers also targeted farmers and businesses across multiple cities including Hebron and Qalqilya.

Israeli security forces conducted a series of widespread military raids across the occupied West Bank on the night of Saturday, November 3, 2026. These operations resulted in the detention of two men and left one Palestinian child wounded. The incidents occurred as tensions heightened ahead of the annual olive harvest season, with Israeli forces and illegal settlers targeting agricultural activities and residential properties in multiple cities.

Raids Cause Injuries and Detentions

Palestinian media outlets reported that Israeli troops shot and wounded a child in the foot during a raid near the Kafr Saba neighbourhood in the northern city of Qalqilya. The incident took place late on Saturday as security forces swept through the area. According to the official Wafa news agency, troops also detained a man at his home in Hebron. Another detention occurred in Taybeh, located east of Ramallah, where security forces seized the vehicle of the second detained individual.

Also read Israel Detains Activists, Escalates West Bank Olive Harvest Raids

The military presence extended to other areas with similar intensity. Israeli troops raided four towns in Tulkarem province on the same evening. While these operations disrupted local traffic and involved the firing of stun grenades, no injuries or arrests were reported in that specific region. Voice of Palestine radio confirmed that additional raids were underway in towns and villages across the Bethlehem, Nablus, Tubas, Jenin, and Ramallah areas.

Settler Violence Targets Olive Harvest

Illegal Israeli settlers launched coordinated attacks against Palestinian farmers, specifically targeting the olive harvest which is critical for local livelihoods. West of Jenin, settlers assaulted Palestinians who were harvesting olives and seized a tractor along with quantities of the crop. This aggressive behavior reflects a broader pattern of violence against agricultural workers in the region. In Kisan, east of Bethlehem, a settler assaulted a Palestinian individual and stole his personal belongings.

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The violence was not limited to rural agricultural sites but extended into urban centers. Hundreds of illegal settlers entered the Old City of Hebron under the protection of the army. Once inside, they forced shopkeepers to close their businesses. The settlers also attacked a Palestinian home on Al-Shuhada Street, smashing its windows in the process. These actions demonstrate the direct impact of settler presence on daily economic life and personal safety.

Home Raids and Property Destruction

Israeli soldiers conducted intrusive raids on private residences, causing significant disruption to family life. In Hebron, soldiers raided another house, confined the family to a single room, and ransacked the property. This tactic of confinement and search is part of the ongoing military presence in the area. Wafa also reported clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops during raids in Dura al-Qara and Ni'lin in the Ramallah area.

The escalation of Israeli military raids and attacks by illegal Israeli settlers has intensified across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Palestinian reports have documented numerous killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson, and land bulldozing during this period. These activities have led to the displacement of communities and widespread destruction of property. The events of November 3, 2026, are part of this continuing trend of increased violence and displacement in the occupied territories.