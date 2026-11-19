Israeli military operations resume in central Gaza with drone bombings near Nuseirat and Maghazi camps, displacing residents and killing civilians despite ceasefire terms.

Israeli military units have commenced new destruction of evacuated residential structures in the vicinity of the Nuseirat and Maghazi refugee camps in central Gaza. This escalation in demolition activities coincides with a renewed offensive launched by the Israel Defense Forces in areas immediately west of the designated "yellow line" that separates occupied and controlled zones. The operations have resulted in further casualties and the displacement of remaining residents in the besieged enclave as of mid-November 2026.

Drone Demolitions Trigger Powerful Explosions

Israeli forces utilized quadcopter drones to drop explosive ordnance on several evacuated homes located east of the Maghazi refugee camp, according to reports from the ground. The detonations generated two distinct and powerful explosions that were clearly audible in the declared incursion area north of the Nuseirat refugee camp and in sectors east of Maghazi. These targeted strikes have caused extensive structural damage to the properties and surrounding infrastructure in these specific neighborhoods.

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The Israeli army confirmed the initiation of these military operations on Wednesday, stating that the offensive targets three specific geographic blocks in central Gaza. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, known as COGAT, issued a statement confirming that the military began the operation near the yellow line, specifically targeting areas designated with the identifiers 660, 661, and 666. This announcement was accompanied by the closure of sections of the critical Salah al-Din road to restrict movement.

Ground Advance and Immediate Casualties

On the ground, Israeli forces have advanced into the al-Mughraqa area, which is situated near the Wadi Gaza Bridge on the Salah al-Din road. Simultaneously, troops moved into the al-Dawa neighborhood located directly north of the Nuseirat refugee camp. These territorial gains have forced residents to flee their homes, with images emerging on November 18 2026 showing a Palestinian youth pushing a wheelchair carrying children as families attempted to evacuate the danger zone.

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The offensive has directly contributed to immediate civilian casualties within the enclave. Medical sources reported that a Palestinian woman was wounded by Israeli army fire that was directed at residential homes and displacement tents in the Hamad residential city. This settlement is located north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, indicating that hostilities are affecting a wide geographical span of the territory beyond the central offensive zones.

Death Toll and Regional Impact Assessment

In central Gaza, the medical community at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed the death of Ahmed Abu Armana, a young Palestinian man. He succumbed to injuries sustained from an Israeli drone strike that targeted a gathering of civilians north of the Bureij camp several days prior. This fatality underscores the ongoing lethality of aerial attacks even in areas where large populations have already been displaced.

The scale of human suffering is quantified by data from the Gaza health ministry, which states that Israeli violations since the ceasefire took effect on October 10 2025 have killed over 1,650 Palestinians. These actions have also injured 6,000 others. The cumulative toll since the conflict began in October 2023 is stark, with more than 74,700 Palestinians killed and over 176,000 injured, the majority of whom are women and children.

Infrastructure Collapse and Future Displacement

The physical destruction of Gaza is nearly total, with approximately 90 percent of the territory's infrastructure damaged or destroyed. The United Nations has estimated that the reconstruction costs required to restore the enclave will reach approximately $71.4 billion. In light of the current military expansion, the UN has issued warnings that the new invasion could uproot more than 18,000 besieged Palestinians who had hoped to return to their homes in central Gaza.