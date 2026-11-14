Israeli Forces Arrest 10 Palestinians in West Bank Raids

Israeli military operations across the occupied West Bank on November 11 2026 resulted in at least 10 arrests including a woman and assaults on residents during widespread raids.

Israeli security forces conducted a series of coordinated military raids across multiple districts in the occupied West Bank early on Saturday, November 11 2026. These operations resulted in the arrest of at least 10 Palestinian individuals including a woman while numerous others were reported to have been assaulted by troops. Local sources speaking to Anadolu News Agency confirmed that the widespread military presence significantly disrupted daily life and movement for residents in several key areas throughout the region.

Arrests in Nablus and Military Barracks

Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles entered several neighborhoods and refugee camps in the northern city of Nablus. The specific areas targeted included Balata Askar and Ein Beit al-Ma. During these incursions forces evacuated a residential house located in eastern Nablus and subsequently converted the property into a temporary military barracks. Residents in these neighborhoods faced field interrogations conducted by soldiers while their homes and communities were under active military occupation.

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Tammun and Jenin Provinces Disrupted

Security operations also extended to the town of Tammun located south of Tubas where troops raided homes and tightened restrictions at the Ein Shibli checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley. This checkpoint closure severely impacted the ability of local residents to move freely. In Jenin province Israeli forces raided homes in Al-Mughayyir village which is situated east of the city. Troops also entered the Wadi Burqin area located southwest of Jenin further restricting access for local communities.

Wedding Raid in Central West Bank

In the central occupied West Bank Israeli forces raided Beitunia located west of Ramallah and closed the entrance to Al-Mughayyir village northeast of the city. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that soldiers attacked a wedding reception in the village on Friday evening firing tear gas at approximately 150 guests. Four Palestinians including the groom Hassan Abu Aliya were detained and assaulted during the incident. These individuals were released several hours after the initial arrest and assault.

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Jericho Venue Destroyed for Detainee Welcome

Military operations in Jericho and the Jordan Valley targeted a venue prepared on Friday evening to welcome Mohammed Nasser al-Hindi a recently released Jerusalem detainee. Soldiers dispersed the crowd gathered at the event and destroyed the contents of the venue. This action effectively prevented the community from holding a welcome gathering for the individual who had just been released from detention. The raid demonstrated the ongoing scrutiny placed on public gatherings and community events in the area.

Escalation and Regional Impact

Attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers against Palestinians and their property have intensified since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023. The documented incidents include killings arrests home demolitions arson and the destruction of agricultural land. These actions are accompanied by ongoing settlement expansion and the displacement of residents. Palestinians warn that these escalating measures are paving the way for Israel's formal annexation of the West Bank and undermining prospects for an independent Palestinian state in line with relevant UN resolutions.