Israeli forces deploy drone-dropped explosive boxes in Gaza neighborhoods, violating ceasefire terms and increasing casualties amid ongoing infrastructure destruction.

Israel i military forces have escalated their campaign against residential structures in Gaza by utilizing quadcopter unmanned aerial vehicles to drop boxes filled with explosives directly onto or adjacent to Palestinian homes. Witnesses and local residents report that this specific tactic, which involves the remote detonation of the devices after they are released, has been observed consistently over the past week. The operations are concentrated in areas situated close to Israel i military positions, marking a distinct shift in the methods employed to demolish properties in conflict zones.

Detailed Execution of Drone Explosive Drops

The mechanism of these attacks involves Israeli quadcopter drones releasing containers that hold several kilograms of explosives onto the rooftops of residential buildings and other structures. Video footage obtained by local sources confirms the visual evidence of drones releasing these explosive packages onto upper levels of homes before the devices are triggered remotely. This method allows for the destruction of buildings without the immediate presence of ground troops inside the targeted structures, reducing direct exposure for Israeli soldiers while maximizing impact on the target properties.

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These demolition activities have been documented in specific neighborhoods within Gaza City, particularly in the eastern areas of Zeitoun and Tuffah. The scope of these drone attacks extends beyond the capital, with reports confirming similar operations in eastern Deir al Balah and the Bureij refugee camp located in central Gaza. The continuity of these strikes indicates a sustained and widespread policy rather than isolated incidents.

Continued Violations and Stakeholder Positions

Despite the implementation of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025, the demolitions have persisted in areas controlled by Israeli forces along the so-called Yellow Line. On Monday, sources reported that drones dropped explosive boxes near the Wadi Gaza bridge on Salah al Din Street and in the vicinity north of the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps. Additionally, on November 10, Israeli forces utilized this identical method to demolish two houses that had already been evacuated east of the Maghazi refugee camp.

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This approach adds to a broader arsenal of destruction methods employed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the war, which includes aerial bombardment, artillery fire, and the use of military bulldozers. In previous instances, Israeli forces have also utilized old military vehicles packed with explosives, driving them between buildings near army-controlled areas to trigger blasts capable of destroying entire residential blocks. The Health Ministry in Gaza cites these ongoing violations as a primary cause of continued casualties despite the truce.

Casualties and Infrastructure Impact Analysis

The Human Rights Watch and local health officials attribute significant loss of life to these ongoing violations. According to data from Gaza's Health Ministry as of Monday, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have resulted in the deaths of 1,650 Palestinians and have wounded 5,975 others. These figures represent a continued escalation of harm even after the official cessation of major combat operations was intended to take place.

The broader context of this conflict reveals a catastrophic toll on the population and infrastructure. Since October 2023, Israel's military operations on Gaza have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000 others, with the majority of the victims being women and children. The physical landscape of Gaza has been fundamentally altered, with approximately 90 percent of the territory's infrastructure destroyed.

Reconstruction Costs and Future Implications

The economic and humanitarian burden of this destruction is estimated to be immense. The United Nations has placed the cost of reconstructing Gaza's destroyed infrastructure at approximately $71.4 billion. This staggering figure underscores the long-term challenges facing the region, as the combination of lethal drone tactics and heavy weaponry has rendered most of the urban environment uninhabitable.

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The persistence of these drone attacks, particularly in civilian areas like Bureij and Deir al Balah, signals a continuation of aggressive military pressure. As international attention shifts to other global diplomatic issues, such as potential talks between the United States and North Korea, the situation in Gaza remains critical. The ongoing demolitions and violations highlight the fragility of the ceasefire and the severe risks still posed to Palestinian residents in targeted zones.