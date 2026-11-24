Israeli drone strikes kill three Palestinian police officers at a Gaza post, raising UNRWA staff casualties to 397 amid ongoing ceasefire violations and infrastructure destruction.

Israeli forces carried out a deadly drone strike on Tuesday that killed three Palestinian police officers and wounded five others at a police post in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis. This latest attack targeted personnel stationed on Street 5, marking a direct assault on law enforcement infrastructure during the fragile ceasefire period. The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from Palestinian authorities who view the strike as a deliberate attempt to dismantle public order institutions in the southern Gaza strip.

The targeted police post had been working to maintain security and stability in the region following the cessation of major hostilities. However, this strike demonstrates that aerial engagements against civilian and police targets remain a persistent threat in urban areas. The timing of the attack coincides with a weekend of further violence that saw five Palestinians killed in separate Israeli drone strikes across Gaza.

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On Sunday, three individuals were killed in an attack on a vehicle near the Ansar junction in western Gaza City. These sequential attacks highlight a continued pattern of violence that undermines the security framework needed for recovery. The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has condemned these actions, stating that the attacks are aimed at creating chaos by dismantling civilian police forces essential for community resilience.

Beyond the police casualties, humanitarian workers continue to face extreme risks in the enclave. On Monday, one staff member of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees was killed, with three others wounded in a separate Israeli attack. The death of this UNRWA employee brings the total number of agency staff and supporting workers killed since the beginning of the conflict to 397.

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This figure underscores the severe dangers faced by aid workers delivering essential services to the displaced population. The continued targeting of UN-affiliated staff highlights the dangerous environment for humanitarian personnel operating in the region. Such attacks exacerbate the humanitarian crisis by removing critical support systems needed by the civilian population.

According to Gaza's health ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, which has been in effect since October 10, 2025, have killed 1,675 Palestinians and wounded 6,095 others. These violations occur despite the formal cessation of hostilities, contributing to a steady rise in casualties that threaten any prospects for lasting peace in the area.

Since October 2023, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000 others. The majority of victims have been women and children, reflecting the disproportionate impact of the violence on civilians. Furthermore, approximately 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed, complicating recovery efforts and leaving residents without basic services.

The repeated targeting of police personnel and infrastructure poses a significant threat to the restoration of stability in Gaza. Palestinian authorities argue that these strikes are part of a broader strategy to weaken public order and undermine civilian infrastructure. This perspective positions the police attacks as a deliberate campaign to erode the organizational capacity of Palestinian society.

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The months following the ceasefire have seen a series of strikes hitting police vehicles, checkpoints, and patrol units. This pattern of violence complicates any potential future governance structures and leaves a vacuum in public safety. The sustained campaign against security forces affects all residents of the enclave by preventing the normalization of daily life.

International attention remains focused on the humanitarian fallout of the conflict. While global leaders discuss aid packages and diplomatic solutions, the ground situation in Gaza remains volatile. The destruction of law enforcement infrastructure leaves communities vulnerable to chaos and disorder in the absence of effective security forces.

As reconstruction efforts lag behind the scale of damage, the lack of public safety hampers the delivery of aid and the return of displaced families. The ongoing violence against police and aid workers signals a continued disregard for international humanitarian norms. This environment makes the prospect of a sustainable peace agreement increasingly difficult to achieve in the near future.