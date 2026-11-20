An Israeli drone strike killed Diab Issa Radi in Nuseirat camp, marking a ceasefire violation since October 2025 amid ongoing hostilities in Gaza.

Diab Issa Radi, a 60-year-old Palestinian man, was killed by an Israeli drone strike in the New Camp area of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Friday. Local sources reported that Radi was walking along a street in the area when the aerial attack occurred, resulting in his immediate death. His body was subsequently transported to Al-Awda Hospital, where medical staff confirmed his demise following the incident.

The strike represents a direct breach of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since 10 October 2025. While the truce was intended to halt major hostilities, this lethal drone strike demonstrates that targeted operations continue in specific zones. Witnesses and local reports indicate that the strike was precise, targeting Radi as he moved through the neighborhood. This event underscores the fragility of the current security arrangement in the region.

Also read Israeli Forces Destroy Homes Near Nuseirat and Maghazi in Central Gaza

Israeli violations of the truce deal have now killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others since October last year. These statistics highlight a significant escalation in violations despite the formal cessation of large-scale combat operations. The Health Ministry data serves as a critical metric for assessing the adherence of parties to the negotiated terms. The toll includes both civilians and individuals in other categories, reflecting the widespread impact of these breaches.

In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire towards Palestinian homes and displacement tents along Al-Tina Street, south of Khan Younis. On Thursday, four Palestinians were killed in these attacks, including one individual who succumbed to wounds sustained in an earlier strike. Several others were injured, including two women and a child, during Israeli attacks across Gaza.

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This multi-front violence illustrates that hostilities are not confined to a single sector or type of engagement. The attacks in Khan Younis complement the strike in Nuseirat, indicating a coordinated or widespread pattern of force. The continuation of such violence in key population centers suggests that the ceasefire is being systematically undermined rather than respected.

Since October 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000. Most of the casualties are women and children, highlighting the demographic vulnerability of the affected population. Additionally, 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed, leaving the population without essential services.

This historical backdrop provides context for the current casualties, showing that the current violence is part of a larger, prolonged conflict. The scale of destruction and loss of life has had devastating long-term consequences for the society in Gaza. The ongoing nature of these events keeps the humanitarian crisis at a critical level.

The continued strikes, such as the one that killed Diab Issa Radi, pose a significant threat to the stability of the ceasefire. If violations persist at the current rate, the agreement may collapse entirely, leading to renewed full-scale warfare. The Health Ministry figures suggest that the ceasefire is already under severe strain. International observers and regional stakeholders are closely monitoring these incidents to determine if diplomatic intervention is required. The killing of Radi in a zone previously considered safer under the truce signals a dangerous shift in the security landscape.