Israeli Drone Strike Near Rafah Kills Two Ministry Workers Amid Renewed Violence in Gaza

An Israeli drone strike on an Economy Ministry post near Rafah killed two Palestinians, while another died from earlier wounds, as diplomatic pressure mounts for winter aid distribution.

A tragic escalation of violence occurred in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of three Palestinians and numerous injuries amidst renewed Israel i military operations.

According to reports from Gaza health officials and local sources, an Israeli drone strike targeted an area near the Muawiya Mosque in Al-Mawasi, located northwest of Rafah. The strike specifically hit a post belonging to Gaza's Economy Ministry, which is responsible for monitoring trucks carrying essential goods into the territory through the Karem Abu Salem crossing. The attack claimed the lives of Ahmed Saeed Fathi Abdeen and Moataz Hajji, while several other individuals sustained injuries.

Also read Lewis Hamilton's Gaza Instagram posts draw scrutiny after visit to Egypt's Rafah Crossing border

Previous Strike Killed Government Employees

It was revealed that this specific site had previously been struck on October 28, an incident that killed six government employees who were inspecting incoming goods to ensure their safety and prevent smuggling. Compounding the fatalities, a separate medical report confirmed that Abdullah Mazen Hassouna, a 28-year-old man from Gaza City, succumbed to wounds he had sustained during an earlier Israeli strike on a displacement tent situated on Al-Jalaa Street.

In addition to the air strikes and past incidents, ground violence persisted across the region. Another Palestinian was wounded by Israeli military gunfire in the Al-Satr al-Gharbi area of Khan Younis. Witnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones unleashed heavy fire on homes and tents sheltering displaced families in Jabalia. In central Gaza, near the Wadi Gaza Bridge on Salah al-Din Street, witnesses observed Israeli quadcopters dropping boxes containing explosives, which triggered significant explosions.

Advertisement

These ongoing hostilities highlight the precarious situation for civilians who remain in the region despite the fragile state of the ceasefire agreement. The broader context of this violence is marked by staggering statistics and diplomatic pressure. As of Saturday, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have resulted in the deaths of 1,643 Palestinians and left 5,964 others wounded, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

Conflict Killed Over 74000 Palestinians

Since October 2023, the conflict has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, with the majority of casualties being women and children. The war has devastated infrastructure, destroying approximately ninety percent of Gaza's structures, while the United Nations estimates reconstruction costs at roughly 71.4 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions have risen as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Italy have urged Israel to halt delays in distributing winter shelter supplies. Beyond Gaza, violence continues in the occupied West Bank, where two Palestinians were injured after being run over by an Israeli military jeep near Jenin, and settlers attacked homes and damaged solar power systems in Al-Ras al-Ahmar, adding to the regional instability and humanitarian crisis.