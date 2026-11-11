Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hani al-Khudari in Gaza Ceasefire Violation

An Israeli drone struck a rooftop in western Gaza, killing 44‑year‑old Hani al‑Khudari and injuring others, violating the ceasefire agreed on October 10 2025.

An Israeli drone strike on Wednesday killed Hani al-Khudari, 44, while he filled water on his rooftop near Sheikh Radwan Cemetery in western Gaza. This attack represents a direct violation of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025.

Witnesses reported that the precise strike hit a private home while al-Khudari was preparing water. Medical teams transported his body to al-Shifa Hospital along with several other injured residents who were caught in the blast.

Also read IAEA Condemns Deadly Drone Strikes Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The incident adds to a growing list of breaches since the truce began. Israeli forces have been responsible for killing 1,614 Palestinians and injuring 5,849 others during this period of nominal peace.

These violations occur against the backdrop of a broader conflict that has claimed more than 74,600 Palestinian lives since October 2023. Nearly 176,000 individuals have been wounded, with women and children comprising the majority of casualties.

Advertisement

Infrastructure destruction remains widespread, accounting for approximately ninety percent of the built environment in the region. The scale of damage continues to hinder recovery efforts and daily life for survivors.

Human Rights Watch has urged the United States to prosecute Israeli and American soldiers involved in these actions. The organization cites recent strikes as evidence of repeated violations of international humanitarian law.

The UN Security Council is expected to convene early next week to address the escalating breaches. Palestinian authorities are calling for an independent inquiry into the latest strike.

Israel maintains that its military operations targeted militant positions rather than civilians. However, witnesses describe the event as a sudden attack on a residential area.

Advertisement

International observers continue to monitor the situation closely for accountability measures. The lack of precise casualty tolls from the latest incident complicates immediate assessment.

The ongoing violence underscores the fragility of the current truce arrangements. Diplomatic efforts remain strained as civilian deaths mount despite the formal cessation of hostilities.