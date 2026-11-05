Israel kills Abd Walid Matar in Gaza drone strike while seizing West Bank homes and land

Israeli forces killed Abd Walid Matar in a Gaza drone strike while settlers seized eight West Bank homes. Conflicting data shows ongoing violence despite the October 2025 ceasefire agreement.

Abd Walid Matar was killed and another Palestinian man wounded when an Israeli drone strike targeted a tent shelter in central Gaza on Wednesday. Medical sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed that the drone fired two missiles directly at the shelter housing displaced families west of Al-Zawayda. This fatal attack underscores the continued volatility in Gaza despite the formal ceasefire that has been in effect since October 10, 2025.

The drone strike was part of a broader wave of Israeli military assaults across the enclave. Concurrently, Israeli artillery shelled eastern districts of Gaza City while naval vessels opened fire towards the shoreline. A separate drone targeted the Al-Karama neighbourhood within the city, adding to the relentless pressure on civilian infrastructure and daily life for residents in the conflict zone.

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Israeli forces also conducted demolition operations east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Wednesday. These localized military actions contribute to a pattern of daily breaches of the ceasefire agreement. Despite the stated cessation of hostilities, the Israeli military continues to conduct bombardments and artillery shelling in multiple districts, undermining the security arrangement in the region.

The toll of violence on Tuesday claimed three Palestinian lives through bombardments and wounds from previous attacks. Among the victims was a young girl who died after a drone struck a tent located near the Gaza Municipality Park. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that Israeli attacks killed 22 students and education workers in Gaza during the month of October alone.

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These figures highlight the disproportionate impact on educational institutions and civilian infrastructure despite the stated goals of the ceasefire. The targeting of students and education workers further erodes the social fabric of Gaza. The ongoing violence has created a humanitarian crisis that continues to escalate daily despite international calls for restraint and adherence to the truce terms.

In a parallel development in the occupied West Bank, illegal Israeli settlers seized eight Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Duyuk al-Tahta on Wednesday. Located west of Jericho, the settlers arrived with their families and smashed the doors of the dwellings while the Palestinian residents were away from their properties. This act of occupation adds to the escalating tension in the region as settlers expand their presence.

Israeli forces subsequently entered Jericho and its adjacent refugee camps with military vehicles following the home seizures. This military presence supports the settlers actions and signals a coordinated effort to consolidate control over strategic areas. The entry of armed forces into civilian areas during such operations increases the risk of further confrontation and instability in the West Bank.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission announced that Israel confiscated 2,536 dunams of land northwest of Ramallah. The confiscated plots were located in Beitillu, Al-Mazra'a al-Qibliya, and Deir Ammar. Authorities designated these specific lands as state land to facilitate further settlement expansion near the Kerem Reim outpost.

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The seized land is equivalent to 627 acres or 254 hectares. This large-scale land seizure threatens the livelihoods of local farmers and displaces more Palestinian families from their ancestral grounds. The confiscation represents a significant setback for the viability of a contiguous Palestinian state and challenges any prospects for a two-state solution.

The current demographic reality in the occupied West Bank includes approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers residing in 194 illegal settlements and 400 outposts. This population expansion extends into occupied East Jerusalem and continues to challenge the viability of a contiguous Palestinian state. The combination of military breaches in Gaza and land seizures in the West Bank suggests a coordinated strategy.

Local sources and medical staff have provided detailed accounts of the drone strikes and shelling. They emphasize the indiscriminate nature of the attacks on civilian shelters. The identification of Abd Walid Matar as the victim of the Al-Zawayda strike serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of these violations. The international community faces increasing pressure to enforce the terms of the October 10 ceasefire.

As the situation deteriorates, the international community must address the dual crises of military violence in Gaza and systematic land seizures in the West Bank. The continued expansion of settlements and daily breaches of the ceasefire agreement indicate a lack of effective diplomatic intervention. Halting the expansion of settlements and ensuring the protection of civilians remains an urgent priority for global peace efforts.