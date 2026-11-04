Israeli forces conduct fresh artillery shelling and drone attacks in Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts, dropping stun grenades near farmers in Hasbaya despite a 2026 withdrawal agreement.

Israel i military forces launched renewed artillery shelling and low-altitude drone operations across multiple districts in southern Lebanon, including Tyre and Bint Jbeil. The attacks occurred during a period of heightened aerial activity, with Israel i drones flying at low levels over Beirut and its southern suburbs, as well as the Zahrani area in the south.

Specific Locations Under Attack

Israeli shelling targeted several areas in the southern part of the country, causing significant distress among local populations. In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces set fire to homes in the town of Haddatha starting on Wednesday morning. The state media agency reported the arson but did not specify the number of houses destroyed or the extent of the structural damage.

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Artillery fire also struck the town of Baraachit within the Bint Jbeil district. Simultaneously, the Tyre district faced shelling in the towns of Mansouri and Wadi Zibqin. At the time of the reports, there were no immediate casualties confirmed in these specific locations, though the structural and psychological impact on residents remains severe.

Incident at Hasbaya Olive Farms

In the Hasbaya district, a separate incident involved an Israeli drone dropping stun grenades near a group of farmers who were picking olives around Halta farm. This farm is located on the outskirts of Kfar Shuba, a key agricultural zone for the region. The use of explosive ordnance in such close proximity to civilian agricultural workers raised immediate safety concerns.

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Despite the dangerous nature of the incident, no injuries were reported among the farmers. The event highlights the persistent danger faced by civilians engaged in essential economic activities, even in areas that are not active combat zones in the traditional sense.

Violation of 2026 Withdrawal Framework

These attacks continue despite a framework agreement signed in June 2026 that was designed to facilitate the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. The agreement was intended to de-escalate tensions and allow for the safe return of displaced populations to their homes in southern Lebanon. The current military operations directly contradict the spirit and letter of this diplomatic accord.

Despite the signed agreement, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have continued relentlessly. According to Lebanese authorities, these ongoing operations have killed nearly 4,400 people and wounded more than 12,400 since March 2. The death toll and injury count underscore the catastrophic human cost of the continued hostilities.

Occupation and Historical Context

Israel has occupied areas of southern Lebanon for decades, with some territories held since much earlier conflicts. Others were occupied during the 2023-2024 war. During the most recent conflict, Israeli forces made an incursion of around 10 kilometres into Lebanese territory, extending their control further north than previous operations.

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The persistence of these military actions has drawn international scrutiny. The discrepancy between the stated goals of the June 2026 agreement and the reality on the ground has led to calls for greater accountability and enforcement of withdrawal commitments. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue elsewhere, with the Syrian president and Saudi crown prince discussing bilateral cooperation and the regional situation in Riyadh.

Impact on Civilian Life and Future Outlook

The constant threat of low-altitude drones and artillery fire has disrupted daily life for thousands of Lebanese citizens. The ability to harvest olives, a vital economic activity in the south, is now fraught with danger. The incident at Halta farm serves as a stark reminder that no area is entirely safe from aerial surveillance and ordnance drops.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens, the lack of clear casualty reports in some areas does not negate the widespread destruction and trauma inflicted on communities. The continued occupation of southern Lebanon and the violation of withdrawal agreements suggest that a political solution remains elusive, leaving civilians to bear the brunt of the ongoing military campaigns.