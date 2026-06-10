Israeli Demolitions Surge in East Jerusalem, Displacing Palestinian Families

Israeli authorities have dramatically increased home demolitions in East Jerusalem, with over 260 structures razed in 2025 alone. Palestinian residents, such as Fakhri Abu Diab, face displacement amid a policy that rights groups call discriminatory, pointing to stark disparities in building permits for Jewish and Palestinian neighborhoods. The demolitions, particularly in Silwan, are part of a broader effort to alter the demographic makeup of the contested city, drawing international concern.

A Palestinian family in East Jerusalem faces displacement as Israel i authorities demolish homes in the Silwan neighborhood, part of a broader policy to expand Jewish presence in the contested city.

Over 260 structures were razed in 2025, a 70% increase from three years earlier, with at least 116 demolitions recorded so far this year. Fakhri Abu Diab, whose home was destroyed, now lives in a mobile home among the rubble of his former life.

His story is emblematic of a growing trend: Israeli authorities cite lack of building permits for demolitions, while rights groups note a stark disparity in permit approvals-nearly 9,000 for Jewish residents versus fewer than 700 for Palestinians in 2025. Palestinian neighborhoods are often denied zoning for residential development, forcing many to build illegally and risk demolition. Settler groups simultaneously use legal mechanisms to acquire Palestinian properties.

The U.S. State Department has stated that it expects Israel to respect due process, but the Trump administration previously broke with long‑standing policy by not opposing settlement expansion. Ir Amim, an Israeli anti-settlement organization, describes the current intensity of demolitions as unprecedented, with entire neighborhoods at risk of erasure. East Jerusalem, captured in 1967, remains a core issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinians seeking it as the capital of a future state and Israel claiming a unified capital.

The demographic balance in the city is a key factor, as Palestinians make up about 40% of Jerusalem's population, concentrated in the east. The al-Bustan area of Silwan, where Abu Diab's home stood, is slated for a park and parking lot, a move critics say aims to reshape the city's character. The demolitions occur amid heightened tensions over holy sites, including the Al‑Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount.

While Israeli officials argue the actions are lawful and apply to all residents, rights activists document systemic discrimination in planning and enforcement. The international community largely considers Israeli settlements in occupied territory illegal, a stance Israel disputes. For families like Abu Diab's, the loss is deeply personal-a bicycle, a childhood garden, a portrait of a mother-preserved only in memory amid the dust





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