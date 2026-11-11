Israeli Cabinet Orders Military Preparations for Possible Attack on Iran

Israel's war cabinet has directed the military to prepare for a possible Iran attack, drawing a warning from Gadi Eisenkot against unnecessary offensives.

Israel's war cabinet has instructed the armed forces to step up preparations for a potential attack on Iran, according to the Israeli public broadcaster. The security cabinet's directives have raised concern that the military activity they could set in motion may lead to a wider war with Iran. The report comes at a sensitive moment, while Israel is still in a political transition.

The directives became public after Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, issued a statement urging caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from launching unnecessary attacks until the incoming government is formally established. Eisenkot's intervention turned an internal security decision into a public dispute over who has the authority to make such calls.

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Security Cabinet Directives Could Trigger Military Activity

The Israeli public broadcaster stated that the directives issued by the security cabinet to the Israeli military could lead the armed forces to carry out activities that could trigger a war. The directive instructs the military to step up preparations, which is the mechanism through which the cabinet's decision would translate into operational steps on the ground.

The concern is not only about the preparations themselves but about their timing. Netanyahu is presiding over a caretaker government, meaning his administration is serving in a transitional role while the next government is being formed. That status is central to the objections raised by Eisenkot.

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Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming Israel's next administration, argued that a transitional government should not take far-reaching military steps without a clear reason. His position is that the cabinet's directives should be judged against the presence or absence of an immediate threat, not against general strategic goals.

Eisenkot Warns Netanyahu Against Unnecessary Offensives

Gadi Eisenkot warned Benjamin Netanyahu against initiating security or military offensives in the absence of an immediate peril. In a formal letter addressed to Netanyahu, the Yashar leader argued that the prime minister is leading a transitional government that lacks parliamentary legitimacy.

Eisenkot wrote that only 46 Knesset members still support Netanyahu's continued tenure as prime minister. He stressed that Netanyahu has an obligation to exercise strict caution when determining national security policy during a sensitive political transition.

Eisenkot also cautioned that deploying security forces without a direct and immediate threat that cannot be delayed could have devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and public trust in government institutions. He called on Netanyahu to show national restraint and responsibility, warning specifically against dangerous moves that should wait for the swearing-in of a government backed by the Knesset's confidence.

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Democracy, Public Trust and the Path to a New Government

The consequences Eisenkot identified are institutional rather than immediate battlefield effects. He framed the risk as damage to Israeli democracy and to public confidence in the country's government institutions if security forces are deployed during the transition.

The source places the next formal step in the swearing-in of a government that has the confidence of the Knesset. Eisenkot's letter ties restraint on security decisions to that moment, meaning the timing of any major military move would depend on whether a new administration is formally established.

For now, the public record shows a clear division between the caretaker prime minister's cabinet, which has ordered the military to step up preparations, and the incoming leadership, which is urging delay. The broadcaster's report and Eisenkot's letter together make the sequence of decisions and objections the central point of the story.