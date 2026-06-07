Israeli attacks across Gaza kill at least 10 Palestinians, wound 29 despite ceasefire

Attacks come as Palestinian factions and mediators meet in Cairo for talks aimed at advancing to the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement

Attacks come as Palestinian factions and mediators meet in Cairo for talks aimed at advancing to the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreementAt least ten Palestinians have been killed and 29 others wounded in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza since Sunday morning, according to medical sources, as Israel continued its daily violations of the ceasefire agreement.

In central Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed, and seven others were injured when an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle near Palestine Square in the Rimal neighbourhood, medical sources toldThe sources also said that 14-year-old Hadeel Ayman Jundi died of wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on Gaza City on Saturday. In southern Gaza, five Palestinians were killed and 17 others injured in an Israeli strike targeting a police post in the Al-Nass area west of Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, medical sources said five injured Palestinians were brought to the Al-Saraya Field Hospital after an attack carried out by the Israeli navy west of the town of Beit Lahia. In central Gaza, a Palestinian teenager who worked as a fisherman was killed on Sunday morning when the Israeli navy opened machine-gun fire at fishing boats off the coast of Deir al-Balah, according to medical sources.

Medical sources also reported that the bodies of two Palestinians were brought to the al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza after they were recovered on Sunday morning from a house hit by Israeli artillery shelling in the Zeitoun neighbourhood southeast of Gaza City on Saturday. Shooting in central Israel leaves one dead and five injured The attacks come as Israel continues to escalate its aggression on Gaza despite ongoing talks in Cairo aimed at completing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and discussing mechanisms and arrangements for moving to the second phase.

In September, US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan outlining a ceasefire framework that includes the release of Israeli captives, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic administration, and the deployment of an international stabilisation force, along with a call for Hamas to disarm. The first phase of the ceasefire agreement included a truce and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions.

However, Palestinian sources say Israel has continued to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis. Under the second phase, Israel is expected to carry out further withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilisation force would assume security responsibilities, including facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials. Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 961 Palestinians and injured over 3,000 others in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Shooting in central Israel leaves one dead and five injuredPentagon raises Israel espionage threat level to 'critical' status: reportsUS attacks 'Iranian radar sites' as Trump says Tehran left with 22% of its missilesTrump to meet top AI firms on possible government stake to address public concerns





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli strike on tent sheltering displaced Palestinians kills six in Gaza CityThe attack came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, according to Palestinian authorities.

Read more »

Israeli naval fire kills 15-year-old fisherman in central GazaMuhammad Musa Abu Giab, 15, worked as fisherman before being shot dead by Israeli army, sources tell Anadolu.

Read more »

Israeli soldier beats Palestinian, joining settler attackA violent weekend unfolded in the West Bank, with Israeli soldiers and settlers killing or wounding multiple Palestinians. In Huwara, an Israeli soldier joined Israeli settlers who infiltrated the town and wounded at least nine Palestinians. Israeli soldiers also opened fire on a civilian vehicle in Hebron, killing a 7-month old baby.

Read more »

Deadly Shooting Spree by Israeli Citizen Raises Alarm Amid Gaza StrikesA shooting attack by an Israeli citizen killed one and injured five, sparking debates over internal security. The incident coincided with Israeli strikes in Gaza that killed four Palestinians, underscoring rising tensiOns.

Read more »