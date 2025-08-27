Israeli Attack on Gaza Hospital Kills 20, Including Five Journalists

An Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza killed at least 20 people, including five journalists. The Israeli military claimed the strike was aimed at a Hamas surveillance camera and militants. The incident sparked international outrage and condemnation.

The Israel i military asserted in a statement on Tuesday that a double strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip was targeting what they believed to be a Hamas surveillance camera and individuals identified as militants. The Israel i strike on Monday, referred to as a ' double tap ' because it hit the same spot twice, resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people, including five journalists and medical personnel who rushed to the scene after the initial strike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterized the attack as a 'tragic mishap.' Among those killed was Mariam Dagga, a 33-year-old mother to her 13-year-old son and a visual journalist with the Associated Press. Through her work, Dagga served as the eyes and ears on the ground in Gaza for news outlets worldwide. Her death, along with that of the four other journalists killed, creates a significant void in coverage. Dagga and her camera documented the war in Gaza, often focusing on the work of doctors at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza as they attempted to save lives. Tragically, this became her own fate on Monday when Israeli airstrikes on the hospital killed her and at least 20 others, including four other journalists who worked for news organizations such as Reuters and Al Jazeera: Mohammad Salama, Moaz Abu Taha, Ahmed Abu Aziz, and Hussam al-Masri.'As a specialist in conflict photography and a press freedom advocate, this is outrageous. It's enraging, it's infuriating. It is attack after attack on media and press freedom,' stated Dr. Lauren Walsh, director of the Photojournalism Intensive at New York University's Gallatin School. Walsh emphasized the crucial role of journalists like Dagga. 'All the journalists, photojournalists, and all of their colleagues — they are eyewitnesses, they're providing the eyewitness accounts. They are creating the evidence for what is happening,' she said. Unlike coverage in other war zones, journalists in Gaza cannot leave. 'In Gaza, the journalists are also dealing with starvation, lack of sleep, the death of family members, friends, colleagues, displacement after displacement after displacement,' Walsh said. 'So, the intensity of all of it is absolutely enormous.' Recently, Mariam Dagga turned her lens to the starvation gripping Gaza and its impact on its children — the subject of her last story filed before her death.Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian Territories, stated, 'I think that this is the time where if western journalists do not robustly stand in solidarity and demand urgent access to Gaza and continue to report on the West Bank and east Jerusalem, what happens to the Palestinian state, then they would really have failed their role in these historical moments.' Palestinian journalists are primarily responsible for covering the war because Israel has banned independent international journalists from entering the Gaza Strip. Currently, all reporting from Gaza is carried out by the Palestinian journalists trapped inside





