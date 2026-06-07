Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed nine people, including three Lebanese military members, according to the Lebanese army and state media.

Donald Trump told critics of the Iran conflict to “sit back and relax” – but history isn't made by those on the sidelines. At moments like this, the public needs facts, accountability, and fearless reporting – not blind trust.

BEIRUT — Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed nine people including three members of the Lebanese military, the Lebanese army and state media said, days after the two sidesLebanon’s President Joseph Aoun called the strike against its military a “flagrant violation” of the country’s sovereignty and international law during an “ongoing escalation that threatens stability and security in the south. ”An airstrike on a vehicle on a road linking Nabatiyeh city with Marjayoun town killed a brigadier general, a captain and another soldier, the army said, without releasing their names.

Another airstrike on Saksakiyah village killed six people and wounded four, the state-run National News Agency said. Lebanon’s army said the “continued, deliberate, and repeated Israeli aggression” aims to thwart efforts toward a solution “that would restore stability, establish a comprehensive ceasefire and lead to the Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories.

” The Israeli military confirmed hitting a vehicle and said it was “moving suspiciously” toward soldiers near Kfar Tibnit village, after the military received “concrete indications” that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group would direct fire toward Israeli soldiers from the same area. Meanwhile, Israel’s military announced the deaths of two soldiers in southern Lebanon, without the dates they died.between Israel and Lebanon’s government, which accuses Hezbollah of dragging the country into war and made efforts to disarm it before the latest hostilities.

Hezbollah In this image released by the Lebanese Army on its official X account, Lebanese Red Cross personnel and rescue workers stand next to a destroyed vehicle after an Israeli airstrike on the road linking the city of Nabatiyeh and the town of Marjayoun, in Kfar Tebnit, Lebanon, Saturday, June 6, 2026, where, the Lebanese Army said, the vehicle belonged to the army and a brigadier general, a captain and another soldier were killed in the strike. Israeli troops have seized around a fifth of Lebanon, pushing farther into the country’s south than at any time since the end of Israel’s 1982-2000 occupation.

More than 3,500 people have been killed in Lebanon since the war began March 2 when Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel, two days after Israel and the U.S. began attacking Iran. Israel has since launched a ground invasion of Lebanon and carried out attacks that have displaced more than 1 million people. The fighting has killed at least 31 Israeli soldiers and three civilians.

, “one would think it’s Iran that has occupied a fifth of Lebanon, displaced a quarter of Lebanese and is bombing his country on daily basis. ” “Had Lebanon been a bargaining chip for Iran, we’d have a deal long ago. Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President,” Araghchi added, in reference to Israel. By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our





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