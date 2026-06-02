Israeli activists storm al-Aqsa mosque, drawing condemnation from Muslim nations including UAE

hardline Israeli activists stormed the al-Aqsa mosque, raising the Israeli flag and prayIng, violating the status quo. Muslim foreign ministers, including the UAE, condemned the incursion, highlighting tensions even as Israel-UAE relations warm.

On Sunday, approximately 200 hardline Israeli activists stormed the al-Aqsa mosque,one of Islam's holiest sites. The group raised the Israeli flag at the site, sang the Israeli national anthem, and performed Talmudic prayers.

This action constitutes a significant violation of the decades-old arrangement under which Israeli authorities had agreed that only Muslims are allowed to worship at the site. The mosque is managed by the Jordanian-protected Islamic Waqf. The storming occurred amid heightened tensions in the region, and has drawn widespread international condemnation.

In response, on Tuesday, the foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan,the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey strongly condemned what they described as continued incursions by extremist Israeli settlers into the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, as well as the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards. The group stated that these provocative and unacceptable acts were a flagrant violation of international law, United Nations resolutions and the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem's holy sites.

Notably, the statement also sought to draw on Christian sympathies, asserting that Israel was carrying out systematic and illegitimate measures that undermine the sanctity and status of its Islamic and Christian hoLy sites. The ministers held the Israeli authorities responsible for halting these escalatory measures and warned that repeated Israeli violations lead to the exacerbation of tensions, fueling instability and extremism,and undermining international efforts aimed at achieving peace.

They further noted that such actions constitute a clear breach of Israel's obligations under international law. The statement concluded with an expression of steadfast solidarity with the Palestinian people and unwavering support for the realization of their legitimate and inalienable national rights, foremost among which is the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. though condemnation of Israel from Muslim countries is not unusual, a notable signatory was the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE has grown considerably closer to Israel over recent months, with the revelation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu created a secret trip to the UAE during combat operations against Iran, meeting personally with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. That meeting resulted in what was described as a historic breakthrough in relations.

Additionally, Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet chief David Zini also visited the UAE during the war, with the two countries closely coordinating on security and defense matters. The UAE was one of the first signatories of the Abraham Accords, and has often clashed with more politically Islamist countries like Qatar.

However, the joint condemnation shows that the UAE has clear limits to its public support for Israel, and that Israeli moves against Jerusalem could jeopardize its burgeoning alliances with Muslim powers, including the UAE and Azerbaijan. Israeli incursions into the al-Aqsa mosque are among the biggest flash points in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, frequently drawing the ire of Muslims worldwide.

Hamas claimed its October 7, 2023,surprise attack against Israel,which triggered widespread bloodshed across the region, was in retaliation for Israeli actions against the holy site. The attack itself was codenamed al-Aqsa Flood. The recent incident underscores the volatility of the situation and the potential for further escalation





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Al-Aqsa Mosque Israeli Activists Muslim Condemnation UAE-Israel Relations Jerusalem Status Quo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Türkiye slams Israeli extremist group's raid on Al Aqsa MosqueAnkara warns that actions seeking to disregard the historical and legal status of Jerusalem constitute a clear violation of international law.

Read more »

Israel’s military launching strikes deeper into LebanonIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the Israeli military would keep striking southern Lebanon “as planned,” hours after President Donald Trump declared that Israeli forces would not move on Beirut.

Read more »

Malaysia condemns Israeli flag-raising at Al-Aqsa Mosque as 'grave provocation'Malaysia's Foreign Ministry says any attempt to Judaise Al-Aqsa Mosque is abhorrent and constitutes desecration of a holy site.

Read more »

Türkiye joins seven nations in condemning Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa MosqueForeign ministers of Türkiye, UAE, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan call for immediate cessation of illegal, provocative Israeli actions.

Read more »