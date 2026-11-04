Israel Warns US of Iran Chemical Weapons Threat Amid Military Buildup

Israeli intelligence alerts Washington that Tehran is preparing chemical weapons for ballistic missile deployment, raising stakes in Middle East tensions and US military positioning.

Israel has delivered urgent intelligence to the United States indicating that Iran is actively preparing to deploy chemical weapons against its adversaries. This revelation, reported on Tuesday, has intensified concerns among American officials as diplomatic and military tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate. The shared data suggests that Tehran is considering offensive chemical attacks as part of its broader strategic posture.

Israel Intelligence on Chemical Readiness

The intelligence provided by Israeli agencies over the past two weeks details specific concerns about Iranian preparations. Officials state that Tehran is rapidly moving to develop the necessary technology to equip ballistic missiles with chemical warheads. Additionally, Israel has identified drones as a potential delivery method for smuggling chemical agents into Israel or other target nations for use in an attack.

Also read Iran live updates: Tehran warns of 'powerful response' to any renewed attack

Divided Views on Threat Credibility

Reaction to these warnings within the U.S. government has been sharply divided. Some American intelligence agencies view the Israeli claims as highly serious, particularly given recent Iranian threats against U.S. interests. However, other officials remain skeptical, questioning whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is exaggerating the threat to encourage Washington to resume large-scale military operations against Iran.

Technical and Strategic Challenges

Weapons experts and U.S. officials note that while mounting a chemical warhead on a ballistic missile is technically straightforward, ensuring effective dispersal of the agent presents significant challenges. Smuggling these weapons across international borders adds further complexity. Despite these hurdles, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a 2024 assessment warning that Iran probably aims to continue research and development of chemical agents for offensive purposes.

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Gulf Regional Reactions and Denials

Israel has also briefed Gulf governments regarding the perceived danger, though regional officials reported receiving little supporting evidence. Several regional actors questioned the seriousness of the claims. In response to the reported threat, a spokesman for Netanyahu's office stated that Israel closely tracks every threat from the Iranian terror regime and is prepared to deal with it. Iran has consistently denied possessing chemical weapons, dismissing such allegations as psychological warfare.

US Military Posture and Recent Strikes

The intelligence warning coincides with a significant buildup of U.S. military presence in the region. President Donald Trump is weighing further action against Iran, with U.S. Central Command developing contingency plans for renewed strikes that could begin as early as Wednesday following Tuesday's midterm elections. This posture follows Monday's strike on air-defense positions on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian forces fired a surface-to-air missile at a U.S. aircraft.

Heightened Security and Future Steps

U.S. intelligence agencies now assess that threats against Americans in the Middle East are at their highest level since the conflict began in February. In an October 23 correspondence, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio of these dangers, prompting heightened security precautions. The administration continues to deploy additional naval vessels, fighter aircraft, and bombers as it monitors the evolving situation and prepares for potential future engagements.