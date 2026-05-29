Israeli Ambassador Hillel Newman states that military action against Iran remains on the table if a potential U.S.-Iran deal does not fully dismantle Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. Meanwhile, Israel continues its ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon, aiming to push the group north of the Litani River as per UN resolution. The IDF also raises concerns over a deal leaving Iran's missiles intact, which could perpetuate threats to Israel.

The Israel i Ambassador to Australia, Hillel Newman , stated that renewed military action against Iran remains a viable option should a prospective peace deal with the United States fail to neutralize Iran 's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

He emphasized that Israel cannot compromise on its core objectives: the complete removal of nuclear capability, zero enrichment, and the elimination of all enriched uranium from Iran. Additionally, he highlighted the necessity of addressing Iran's ballistic missile program and halting its support for proxy groups that fuel unrest across the Middle East. Newman indicated that while diplomacy is preferred, military means may be necessary if negotiations do not achieve these goals.

He also addressed questions about Israel's willingness to strike Iran without U.S. backing, noting that a temporary ceasefire is in place to allow diplomatic efforts to succeed. He expressed confidence in coordination with the Trump administration. Regarding the situation in Lebanon, Newman discussed Israel's ground operation against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed terrorist organization.

He stressed the need to ensure Hezbollah ceases rocket attacks against Israel and does not maintain a armed presence south of the Litani River, as stipulated by UNSC Resolution 1701. He noted that this resolution, which ended the 2006 war, has been repeatedly violated by Hezbollah. Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli forces have crossed the Litani River and are operating across Lebanon, including in Beirut and the Beqaa Valley, to confront Hezbollah directly.

The strategic importance of the Litani River lies in its role as a demarcation line intended to separate Hezbollah from southern Lebanon, but the group's continued militarization there has prompted Israel's current incursion. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are also monitoring the potential impact of a U.S.-Iran deal that might leave Iran's ballistic missile capabilities largely untouched. Such an outcome could leave Israel vulnerable to imminent Iranian attacks, complicating efforts to demobilize reserve soldiers or reduce military readiness.

The Home Front Command noted that over 60 percent of Iran's attacks this year targeted other nations, but in a future conflict, Iran might lack alternative targets, focusing more on Israel. In a separate statement, Ambassador Newman expressed hope that internal pressure within Iran could lead to regime change, suggesting that weakening the Basij forces and the IRGC might empower the Iranian people to overthrow the government.

The overall narrative underscores Israel's hardline stance on Iran's nuclear and missile programs, its ongoing military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and its cautious assessment of diplomatic prospects with the United States. It also touches on the broader regional dynamics involving Iranian proxies and the potential for internal unrest in Iran





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Israel Iran Hillel Newman Nuclear Deal Ballistic Missiles Hezbollah Lebanon Litani River UNSC Resolution 1701 IDF Military Operation Diplomacy U.S.-Iran Relations Proxy Conflicts Middle East Security

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