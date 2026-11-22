Israeli coalition negotiations between Gadi Eisenkot and Benjamin Netanyahu conclude without a deal. Key disputes remain over the Prime Minister position and cabinet composition before the December 6 deadline.

Coalition negotiations between Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot and incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have concluded without resolving the deadlock over the leadership of a potential unity government. Both political camps issued a joint statement confirming the stalemate following a four-hour meeting held at a hotel in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. This latest round of discussions followed initial talks held last weekend, but neither side managed to bridge the deep ideological and structural gaps that separate their visions for the next administration.

The primary and unyielding obstacle remains the question of who will serve as prime minister. Eisenkot, who leads the Yashar party with twenty-one seats in the one-hundred-and-twenty-member Knesset, insists on holding the premiership for the full term of the government. His team views this condition as non-negotiable and central to their mandate. In direct opposition, Netanyahu's Likud party, which holds twenty-seven seats, demands the prime ministership and has proposed a rotation mechanism to share power, a proposal Eisenkot has firmly rejected.

Also read Gadi Eisenkot Invites Likud to Coalition Talks in Israel

Beyond the top job, significant disagreements persist regarding the composition of the cabinet and the inclusion of controversial right-wing figures. Eisenkot's delegation has explicitly demanded the exclusion of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from any future government. Likud has declined to accept this precondition, maintaining close coordination with Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party, which holds seven seats. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose Religious Zionism party holds six seats, also met with Netanyahu earlier to align right-wing positions against Eisenkot's demands for a more moderate cabinet structure.

President Isaac Herzog originally tasked Eisenkot with forming an administration on November 8, following October elections that left no single political camp with a parliamentary majority. Eisenkot holds this mandate until December 6, with the possibility of a fourteen-day extension if further negotiations prove promising. The failure to secure a unity government before this deadline forces all parties to consider alternative strategies, including the formation of a minority administration or the triggering of new elections.

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Eisenkot's political strength is derived from a four-party opposition bloc that collectively controls forty-eight seats in the Knesset. This coalition includes Yashar, Naftali Bennett's Together list with twelve seats, Yair Golan's Democrats with eight seats, and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beytenu with seven seats. Despite this numerical advantage, internal unity remains fragile and prone to fracture under pressure. Bennett publicly reiterated his refusal to join a government alongside Netanyahu or his political bloc under any circumstances, highlighting the intense ideological divide within the center and left-leaning factions.

If unity discussions collapse entirely, Yashar has indicated its intention to seek a parliamentary confidence vote for a minority government before the December 6 deadline. Such an administration would rely on external legislative backing to survive, specifically the support of nineteen Arab lawmakers across the Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, and the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas. This strategy is fraught with internal conflict, as it is fiercely opposed by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman, whose cooperation is essential for the broader opposition bloc to function cohesively.

The path to a minority government faces significant structural hurdles and potential instability. While the Arab parties are willing to provide confidence votes to prevent new elections, this arrangement creates a paradoxical alliance that challenges the traditional political norms of the country. Consequently, the prospect of a minority administration remains a precarious option, fraught with the risk of legislative gridlock and political retaliation.

Meanwhile, the political landscape is complicated by ongoing legal challenges facing the incumbent leadership. Netanyahu, who is seventy-seven years old, remains on trial over corruption allegations. Additionally, he faces an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued in 2024 concerning war crimes in Gaza. These legal pressures add further complexity to the formation of any new government, as they impact the viability and public standing of potential coalition partners.

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The inability to form a stable unity government leaves Israel in a state of political limbo. Policy implementation is delayed, and the caretaker status of the current administration limits its ability to enact major legislative changes. The international community watches closely as the deadline approaches, with implications for regional stability and diplomatic relations.

All eyes now turn to the final days before December 6. Political analysts suggest that a breakthrough is unlikely unless one side makes a significant concession on the premiership or cabinet composition. The current trajectory points toward a minority government or renewed electoral uncertainty, as the entrenched positions of both Netanyahu and Eisenkot show little sign of shifting.

The outcome of this political standoff will define the direction of Israeli governance for the foreseeable future. Whether through a fragile minority administration or new elections, the resolution of this crisis will determine the balance of power in the Knesset. The coming days will be critical in shaping the next chapter of Israel's political history.