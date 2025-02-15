Israel prepares to release over 300 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the sixth exchange under the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This follows the release of several hostages from both sides. The event was preceded by a brief standoff when Hamas accused Israel of violating the deal's terms.

Israel prepared for the release of over 300 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of the sixth prisoner exchange under the ceasefire agreement with Hamas . This exchange follows the release of 16 Israel i and five Thai hostages from Gaza, along with hundreds of Palestinians from Israel i detention. Earlier in the week, the truce faced a potential breakdown when Hamas suspended the planned hostage release, accusing Israel of breaching the deal's terms.

However, after pressure from President Donald Trump, Israeli officials, Arab leaders, and intermediaries, Hamas agreed to resume the releases.The released hostages were led off the stage and transferred to Red Cross vehicles, which escorted them to Israel. The convoy, accompanied by armed fighters and civilians, departed the staging area. Three hostages, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Sasha Alexander Troufanov, and Iair Horn, emerged from a white van to cheers from the crowd and were escorted onto the stage alongside armed fighters. Each hostage appeared to be carrying a document and a bag. They addressed the crowd, but this time, it seemed they weren't being interviewed directly.The returned hostages appeared to be in better health than the previous group released last week, whose emaciated condition sparked anger and concern in Israel. A Red Cross member, alongside a fighter, presented the hostages with documents to sign, a customary practice during previous releases. Meanwhile, in Giv'ot Bar, Sagui Dekel-Chen's family and friends gathered to watch the release of the 36-year-old American-Israeli hostage. The atmosphere was calm, with Israeli flags and yellow flags for the hostages adorning the couch. They wore T-shirts with his face and watched the live broadcast on Israeli television.Red Cross vehicles arrived at the arena in Khan Younis, where Hamas planned to release three male hostages. Excited civilians rushed to capture photos of the convoy as it navigated through the crowds. Scores of fighters from the Al-Qassam and Saraya al-Quds battalions lined up by the stage, displaying weapons, a familiar tactic during hostage releases. Hundreds of civilians also gathered to witness the handover. Hamas had set up Palestinian flags, banners of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and a poster depicting the final moments of former Hamas military chief Yahya Sinwar, killed in October. A poster visible on the stage read “No migration except to Jerusalem,” sparking controversy in light of President Donald Trump's earlier statement about taking over the Gaza Strip for development.The commission stated that the majority, 333, of those being released were detained from Gaza after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. A spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the release of three hostages—Sagui Dekel-Chen, Sasha Alexander Troufanov, and Iair Horn—today, adhering to the terms of the ceasefire deal signed with Israel on January 19. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the receipt of the list of names from Hamas





