Israel Strikes Beirut Suburbs Despite Ceasefire and U.S. Concerns

Israel launched an unexpected attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, killing two and wounding eleven, defying a U.S. plea to avoid targeting Lebanon's capital and violating a recently implemented ceasefire agreement.

Israel launched an unexpected strike on Beirut 's southern suburbs on Sunday, directly challenging a U.S. request to avoid attacking Lebanon 's capital. This action occurred just days after a ceasefire agreement, mediated in Washington, had taken effect.

The strike resulted in two fatalities and eleven injuries according to Lebanon's state-run national news agency. The attack comes amid broader regional tensions, with Pakistan actively seeking to revive diplomatic talks between Iran and the United States. Iran has consistently insisted that any new agreement must include a permanent end to hostilities in Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the strikes, stating they were a direct retaliation for earlier attacks by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group on northern Israel. The targets were described as "command centers" located within the densely populated suburbs. Netanyahu declared to his Cabinet, "We are striking them very hard, and we know that Hezbollah is on the run.

" Since the initial ceasefire took hold on April 17, Israel had previously struck these same suburbs on two occasions. Daily airstrikes continue across southern Lebanon, and Israeli ground forces have seized control of approximately one-fifth of Lebanese territory. On Monday, Israel had announced its intention to strike the southern suburbs following claims of attacks by Hezbollah in northern Israel.

However, urgent diplomatic interventions from Washington temporarily halted those planned strikes, based on an understanding that Hezbollah would cease its own attacks on Israeli border communities. The Sunday strike hit a residential building, causing significant damage to four of its seven floors. Lebanese military units cordoned off the blast site after an unexploded munition was discovered among the rubble. Hezbollah has categorically rejected the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal and has urged the Lebanese government to terminate any direct negotiations with Israel.

Instead, the group supports Iran's position that a formal ceasefire in Lebanon must be a precondition for any U.S.-Iran talks. A senior U.S. official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, stated, "we were not surprised" by the Israeli attack. The official would not confirm whether the United States received prior notification of this specific strike but emphasized that Prime Minister Netanyahu has long signaled Israel would respond forcefully to any Hezbollah aggression.

Netanyahu, facing elections later this year, is reported to want to continue Israel's military campaign until Hezbollah's military capabilities are completely dismantled. In an interview aired on NBC's "Meet the Press," U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a desire for improved conditions in Lebanon and called for more precise, "surgical" attacks against Hezbollah.

However, he also noted he is "not demanding" that Lebanon be included in a short-term extension of the ceasefire linked to the broader conflict with Iran. Lebanon's army commander, General Rodolphe Haikal, traveled to Pakistan over the weekend at the invitation of Pakistan's army chief, who has been playing a key role in mediating between Washington and Tehran. The Lebanese military has not specified whether the visit is connected to these mediation efforts.

The war, which began on March 2 when Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel-an action that followed Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran-has already claimed over 3,500 lives in Lebanon and displaced more than one million people. On the Israeli side, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 31 soldiers and three civilians.

In a separate diplomatic development, Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, visited Tehran on Sunday to deliver a message from Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. The content of the message was not disclosed. Khamenei has not appeared publicly since being named the Islamic Republic's ruler after the death of his father on February 28, the war's first day. Naqvi also met with Iranian interior and foreign ministers.

Pakistan has stated that Islamabad, with support from regional partners like Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt, is working to bridge the gap between the United States and Iran. Meanwhile, the U.S. military reported that it shot down two Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz that it claimed threatened international maritime traffic. Although heavy fighting subsided with a preliminary ceasefire on April 8, no long-term resolution has been reached between Washington and Tehran.

The U.S. has maintained a naval blockade on Iranian ports in response to Iran's control of the strategic strait, causing significant volatility in global energy prices. This report was compiled by Chehayeb from Beirut, Magdy from Cairo, and Lidman from Tel Aviv, with contributions from Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington





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