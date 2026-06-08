Israel strikes back at Iran military targets hours after missile barrage over Lebanon attack

Israel struck several military targets in Iran on Sunday, hours after the Islamic Republic launched a barrage of missiles at the Jewish State.

The Israel i Defense Forces said its air force struck targets “belonging to the Iran ian terror regime” in western and central Iran Iran state media separately reported that explosions were heard in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan after Israel fired “air-launched ballistic missiles,” citing the Iran ian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Earlier, Iran fired at least 10 missiles at Israel, all of which were intercepted. Iranian officials claimed responsibility and asserted the attack was in response to Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon that morning. Israel’s strike violated its delicate cease-fire with Lebanon. Both countries agreed to the US-brokered cease-fire last week, but Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah rejected it.

President Trump said he would convince Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of conducting a retaliatory strike on Iran, telling the Financial Times that he’sIsrael, however, has insisted on maintaining its military presence in Lebanon despite US officials’ demands for deescalation. On Sunday, IDF officials defiantly announced they would “continue to operate” and “intensify its actions against the Hezbollah terrorist organization” in Lebanon, even though Israel agreed to a cease-fire that stipulated a decrease in hostility between the warring countries.

Trump told NBC’s “Meet The Press” that he is “not demanding” that Lebanon be included in the greater cease-fire deal for the Iran War. Iran’s military subsequently shared a statement with regime media on Sunday accusing Israel and the US of violating the April cease-fire.

“Our acceptance of the ceasefire on April 8 was conditional on a ceasefire on ALL fronts; but as always, America and Israel did not adhere to their commitment, they continued the aggression and crimes in Lebanon, and attacked Iranian vessels,” it said. Before Israel’s strikes in Lebanon, Iran warned an attack would spark a full-scale war across the Middle East.

Israel, Lebanon, and foreign intermediaries are supposed to meet for negotiations the week of June 22, according to the State Department.





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