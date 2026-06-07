Israel says it intercepted Iranian missiles launched Sunday, first since April ceasefire

Israel announced on Sunday that Iran had launched missiles at it for the first time since the fragile ceasefire that was implemented in early April.

by MINA ALLEN | The National News DeskTEHRAN, IRAN - MARCH 8: Smoke billows after overnight airstrikes on oil depots on March 8, 2026 in Tehran, Iran.

The United States and Israel continued their joint attack on Iran that began on February 28. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel, and targeting U.S. allies in the region. Israel announced on Sunday that Iran had launched missiles at it for the first time since the fragile ceasefire that was implemented in early April. Iran’s state broadcaster confirmed the missile launches.

It cited the armed forces, saying that “if Israel responds to Iranian attacks or does not stop its attacks on Lebanon, Iranian attacks will continue. ” Israel’s military shared that it intercepted all missiles from Iran but warned: “the defense is not hermetic.

”DOW omits Church of Jesus Christ from list of Christian churches sparking online debate Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithBaby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. Salt Lake City police reminded Utahns of road closures and traffic delays ahead of the Utah Pride Parade, which takes place annually in downtown Salt Lake City.

Several homes have been evacuated after a grass fire broke out near the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah County. City officials said the Glambert Lane Fire brokeResidents of at least 20 apartment units were displaced, and several officers were treated at a hospital after a large fire ignited in a St. George complex. St.





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