Israel's Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon Not a Condition of Ceasefire Deal, US Official Says

A senior US administration official stated that Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon was not a condition of the ceasefire deal. The agreement is a ceasefire, not one-approach, and Israel retains the right to self-defenSe if attacked by Hezbollah. Tensions remain high as Trump criticizes Netanyahu's response to a Hezbollah attack, highlighting a divide between the allies.

A senior US administration official confirmed on Monday that Israel s withdrawal from southern Lebanon was not a condition of the recent ceasefire deal. The official stated, 'The deal is a ceasefire, and it will not be a one-way ceasefire, meaning that if Iran is not able to control Hezbollah , and if they attack Israel i positions or Israel i towns, Israel will have the right to defend themselves and respond.

' This clarification arrived as tensions flared after Israel intercepted numerous Hezbollah rockets launched at its troops in southern Lebanon. Israeli leaders maintain theyve the right to defend against Hezbollah attacks, though their actions drew criticism from President Trump.

He said Israel's operation on Beirut, which was in response to a Hezbollah attack, 'shouldn't have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a peace pact with Iran,' though he acknowledged that 'Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, though the attack it was responding to was extremely small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured,or killed and should not disrupt this important process.

' By downplaying the Hezbollah attack, Trump indirectly raises the question of which attacks Israel should tolerate and which should warrant a response. This is not the first time Trump has criticized an Israeli response to a Hezbollah attack on northern Israel, which has sparked rebukes from multiple Israeli leaders who pushed back against the notion that they should tolerate such attacks.

Earlier this month, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for an Israeli attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon. This was the first period Iran had targeted Israel since the Trump-announced April 7 ceasefire, but it too demonstrated that Hezbollah's attacks on Israel, and Israel's subsequent response,could be enough to restart a regional war. Trump's willingness to criticize Netanyahu for retaliating against Hezbollah unearths a divide between the two close partners.

For Trump, the priority is to get a deal done to end the war,whereas Netanyahu, who is also entering an election cycle,is more focused on preempting any and all threats close to its homeland, according to Mona Yacoubian, a Middle East expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

'Iran is clearly seeking to assert its ability to project power via Hezbollah,' Yacoubian said. 'Israel, of course, by contrast,is looking to do exactly the opposiTe, which is to completely defang the threat posed by Iran, to include and maybe in some ways most importantly, that threat posed by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

' Iran has supported, trained and funded Hezbollah for decades,allowing it to serve as a front-line fighting force against Israel, given the shared border with Lebanon. the Trump administration has mediated multiple rounds of negotiations in recent months between the Israeli and Lebanese governments to figure out a long-term strategy for peace and stability. In April, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said, 'We're no longer a card in anyones pocket, nor a field for anyone's wars.

' The US is seeking to strengthen the Lebanese government and its relationship with Israel to reduce Hezbollah's hold on the country. David Schenker, a former State Department and Pentagon official, noted, 'Post-Nasrallah, I reckon the IRGC directly controls Hezbollah. They are making operational decisions, and the decision to re-enter the war,to break the ceasefire and basically invite the Israeli military occupation of Lebanon.

I think that this firing into northern Israel, refusal to accept a ceasefire is basically a plan, an Iranian strategy,to increase tensions between the United States and Israel.

' The ceasefire pact, signed digitally with the text not yet released, is not believed to address Iran's nuclear program, its ballistic missile program, or its support for proxy groups such as Hezbollah across the Middle East





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