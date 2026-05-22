Israel's Security Minister Shares Video of Detained Activists, Drawing Widespread Condemnation

A video showing Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir smiling while taunting detained activists and forcibly dragging a woman to the ground at Israel's Port of Ashdod drew swift condemnation from international figures for his provocative actions, escalating tensions over a blockade of Gaza.

A woman is forcibly dragged to the ground by an Israeli security officer at a blockade of Gaza, while the camera shows security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir smiling and taunting, as other detainees including activists from an aid flotilla are subjected to rough treatment by Israeli forces.

The video, shared by Ben-Gvir on X, sparked widespread condemnation, with authorities intensifying the blockade and summoning their respective Israeli ambassadors. The flotilla aimed to challenge Israel's blockade and deliver aid to Gaza, with 430 activists eventually transferred to Israeli vessels for deportation. The actions were condemned by international figures, including the Italian and Canadian prime ministers, and the U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Itamar Ben-Gvir's response was met with outrage and criticism, defended as legal but deemed inappropriate by Israeli authorities





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Global Sumud Flotilla Aid Blockade Of Gaza Israeli Forces Detention Of Activists Video Of Detention Israeli Security Minister International Condemnation Calling Of Ambassadors Violation Of Human Dignity Blatant Incitement Of Violence Support For Hamas Armed Activists Alleged Drug Use And Alcohol Consumption

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