Herzog Picks Eisenkot to Form Israeli Government After Netanyahu's Bloc Falls Short

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has chosen opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government after factions representing 67 Knesset members recommended him over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who received 46 endorsements.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced Saturday that he has chosen opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form the country's next government, handing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a setback after the October 27 election left both political camps short of a parliamentary majority.

Herzog announced his decision on Nov. 7, but the formal presentation of the mandate is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, at 5 p.m. Israeli time. Herzog's office said factions representing 67 of the Knesset's 120 members had recommended Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar (Straight) party, while Netanyahu received the backing of 46 lawmakers. Seven members of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party declined to endorse either candidate.

Also read Israel’s president taps opposition candidate Eisenkot to form a government, in setback for Netanyahu

The president said the choice reflected the recommendations and the likelihood of forming a government. The results of the consultations may appear clear, Herzog said in his Nov. 5 statement, but he cautioned that competing political demands and vetoes have left the prospects for forming a government uncertain. Eisenkot now has 28 days to assemble a coalition, with a possible extension of up to 14 days, putting the maximum negotiating window at 42 days.

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Challenges Facing Eisenkot Coalition Talks

The negotiations are expected to be difficult, as he must bring together parties with differing policy priorities and political interests. In the October 27 election, Netanyahu's Likud emerged as the largest single party with 27 seats, while his wider political bloc won 53. The four-party alliance seeking to replace him secured just 48 seats. The remaining endorsements for Eisenkot came from two Arab-led parties, the Joint List and Ra'am, which together hold 19 seats.

Although both recommended Eisenkot to the president, their support presents a dilemma for some of his prospective coalition partners, who have ruled out depending on Arab parties to establish a government. In a lengthy statement Friday, Eisenkot outlined his plan to establish what he called a National Emergency Government, initially based on the four parties committed to replacing Netanyahu, while leaving the door open for additional parties and lawmakers to join.

Israel is facing a genuine, tangible and dangerous national emergency, Eisenkot said. He accused the outgoing government of threatening Israeli democracy and warned that continued political instability could deepen the country's security and diplomatic challenges. Eisenkot said negotiations with his political partners had already produced significant progress and that further talks were underway.

Core Principles for Emergency Government

His proposed government would be based on four founding principles: recognition of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state; acceptance of the values of Israel's Declaration of Independence; universal military, national or civilian service; and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization, alongside a commitment to dismantle its military and governing capabilities. Eisenkot said he would invite lawmakers from across the political spectrum to join his government if they accepted those principles.

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But even within the bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu, disagreements remain over how to proceed. If Eisenkot cannot form a government, Herzog may give another lawmaker the opportunity. Netanyahu could then be asked to try, though no outcome is assured. The election was Israel's first since the country's war in Gaza began in October 2023, following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack.

Potential Outcomes of Coalition Negotiations

Netanyahu, who has been a dominant figure in Israeli politics for years, has faced mounting pressure over the war and his government's handling of security issues. The Knesset is scheduled to convene on Tuesday. The coalition talks could determine whether Israel gets a new government or faces another period of political uncertainty.

A Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, waves an Israeli flag onstage following the release of the first exit poll results in Israel's general election in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026.