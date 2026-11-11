Israel's Political Dip: Eisenkot Faces Complex Coalition to Replace Netanyahu

After losing a parliamentary majority, Netanyahu's rival Gadi Eisenkot must unite diverse parties, including Arab and ultra‑Orthodox factions, to form a minority or majority government in Israel's Knesset. The political calculus pivots on coalition dynamics and external support

Israel's political wheels are in motion, but the ride is far from over. In a recent parliamentary election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost the outright majority that had kept him firmly in charge for almost four years.

Yet his chief rival, Gadi Eisenkot, now faces the daunting task of unseating the country's longest‑serving leader while steering a coalition of hugely diverse parties toward a common goal. Eisenkot's eleven‑party alliance holds 67 of 120 seats in the Knesset, giving him a paper majority. But the coalition is a patchwork of right‑wing, centrist, left‑leaning and Arab parties, a mix that poses a formidable coordination challenge.

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Israel's Coalition Challenge: Can Diverse Parties Unite

Unlike Netanyahu, Eisenkot has no track record of managing such a fragmented bloc; he must now rely on a cadre of veteran politicians within his group to build consensus and forge a workable government. In Israel's parliamentary system, a majority is essential. A party or coalition must secure at least 61 seats to install a prime minister under the country's constitution.

Since the 2022 election, Netanyahu commanded 64 seats, which increased to 68 after a fifth party joined his bloc, enabling his tenure to last the entire cabinet term for the first time since 1988. Today, that bloc has contracted to 46 seats because United Torah Judaism, an ultra‑Orthodox party long loyal to the leader, declined to support him.

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Eisenkot's 67 seats, meanwhile, are split among four Jewish parties-Yashar, Together, Yisrael Beiteinu, and the left‑wing Democrats-totaling 48 seats, with the remaining 19 occupied by two Arab parties, the Joint List and Raam. While these Arab parties have held considerable sway as a minority bloc in the past, many Jewish voters and politicians view them as unsuitable partners.

The Arab Party Dilemma: Partners or Outliers

The path forward for Eisenkot involves crafting a "national emergency government" that operates as a minority yet remains viable through parliamentary support from outside the cabinet. Under this arrangement, the Arab parties would not sit in the government but would offer a working majority, securing the administration's stability in return for policy concessions. Compounding the complexity is the potential role of United Torah Judaism.

Although traditionally a critic of Netanyahu, the party denied him backing during the immediate post‑election consultations and could choose to abstain or support Eisenkot's minority setup, a move that might bring additional leverage and further broaden his safety net. The effectiveness of this strategy depends heavily on Eisenkot's ability to negotiate with leaders such as Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beiteinu, who currently stands as a key obstruction to forming the intended coalition.

The coming weeks will test whether the fragmented bloc can unite under a common purpose or whether Israel will see an unprecedented post‑election minority government. The situation has sparked emotional displays in Jerusalem's parliament, with right‑wing protesters lining the gates to signal their unease. Time is now of the essence.

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Negotiating a Path to Power: The Role of Majority Votes

With the Knesset's procedural rules allowing a government to form by a simple majority during a vote of confidence-if opponents are split or abstain-the electoral stalemate could give Eisenkot a narrow window to align the necessary parties. However, disengaging an alternate government demands a constructive majority through rigorous negotiation. Should Eisenkot's coalition successfully harness the external support of Arab parties or even win an unlikely ally in United Torah Judaism, the majority threshold can be met.

The political calculus remains unforgiving, and only the next few weeks will reveal whether a stable and legitimate Israeli government can emerge from this intricate maze. The stakes are high. Netanyahu's resignation would end a reign that shaped modern Israeli policy, while a successful Eisenkot government could herald a pivot toward a more collaborative approach in a notoriously fractured parliament.

Observers note that a minority government led by the alliances he currently has has never come into being immediately after an election, making this moment a potentially historic rupture in Israeli politics.