Israel's plan to seize Palestinian heritage sites

The Israeli parliament is about to vote on a bill establishing a 'Judea, Samaria, and Gaza Heritage Authority' under the Heritage Ministry. The bill, if approved, will transfer authority over antiquities in the occupied West Bank from military administration to a civilian Israeli body.

The legislative move will grant the new body powers to operate even in Areas A and B, which fall under nominal Palestinian Authority control in the occupied West Bank.

The name of the proposed authority is based on so-called biblical terms for the occupied West Bank, the area stretching across the eastern border of Israel. The bill, if approved by Israeli lawmakers, will transfer authority over antiquities in the occupied West Bank and potentially Gaza from military administration to a civilian Israeli body. The legislation will allow land expropriation under the guise of heritage protection, effectively applying Israeli civil law to the occupied Palestinian territories





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Israeli Law Antiquities Palestinian-Run Municipalities Israel Occupied West Bank Heritage Ministry Possible Gaza

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