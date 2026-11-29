Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot met to discuss forming a unity government on Sunday morning.

met with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday to discuss forming a coalition government. The meeting came three weeks after Israel i President Isaac Herzog said he would give Eisenkot the first opportunityThe discussions took on new urgency after Netanyahu announced Saturday night that he was willing to have Eisenkot become prime minister first in a rotation arrangement under a possible unity deal.

A joint statement by their parties on Sunday afternoon said the meeting began with a security briefing and then moved to discussing"the formation of a national unity government," with"both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them.

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" For months, Eisenkot has called Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, unfit for office and a threat to Israel's future. Netanyahu has led a relentless campaign against partnering with Arab-led parties — whose historic gains inNeither Netanyahu's party nor the opposition bloc, led by Eisenkot, secured a majority in Israel's elections, according to the official election results.