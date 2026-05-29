Israel's Netanyahu Directs Military to Seize 70% of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the military to take more of Gaza, initially by seizing 70% of the Palestinian territory. The move is part of a broader strategy to expand Israel's control over Gaza, which has been reduced to ruins by Israel's offensive. Israel has escalated its operations against the militant groups Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon in recent days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed Israel 's military to take more of Gaza , initially by seizing 70 per cent of the Palestinian territory. His comments come after Israel escalated its operations against the militant groups Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon in recent days.

The move is part of a broader strategy to expand Israel's control over Gaza, which has been reduced to ruins by Israel's offensive. Under a US-brokered deal that ended more than two years of fighting between Israel and Hamas, Israeli troops were meant to withdraw to a 'Yellow Line' in Gaza which left them in control of about 53 per cent of the enclave.

However, talks on moving to the next stage of the deal have failed to yield progress, and Israel has instead steadily expanded its hold over the enclave. Netanyahu has repeatedly said in public remarks that the military controls more than 60 per cent of Gaza, describing the territory Israel has seized in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon as 'buffer zones' that can stave off potential militant attacks.

Palestinians view Israel's widening Gaza buffer zone as a part of a strategy to permanently displace them, pointing to remarks from senior ministers, including defence chief Israel Katz, saying they want to encourage 'voluntary migration' from Gaza. Netanyahu's directive comes as Israel escalates its attacks in Gaza that it says target senior Hamas leaders who were involved in the 2023 attacks. On Tuesday, Israel killed Hamas' armed wing chief, Mohammed Odeh, ten days after killing his predecessor.

Gaza health officials say an additional strike on Wednesday night that Israel said targeted two Hamas leaders had killed at least 10 people, including five children, and wounded 18 others. The strike came as Palestinians were marking the Muslim holiday festival of Eid al-Adha, which many in Gaza celebrated by gathering together in tent encampments and in bombed-out buildings.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 900 people since the truce, health officials say, while Israel says four soldiers were killed by militants during the same period. Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked in talks to advance the US plan for Gaza that would see Israeli troops withdraw and Hamas disarm. Another man who witnessed Wednesday's Israeli strike, who identified himself as Abu Azam, said a 'person in Gaza has no safety at all'.

'He could be hit in the street, he could be hit in the house, he could be hit in the hospital, he could be hit on his way to the market,' Abu Azam said. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet said in a statement: 'As part of the joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet to eliminate the terrorist Mohammed Odeh, several buildings in the heart of Gaza City that served as a hideout for him were attacked, after months of intelligence surveillance in order to track his movements and the movements of his assistants in the organisation.

' They added that they had also struck 'a nearby apartment belonging to a Hamas terrorist who raided on October 7 and was part of Odeh's circle of assistants', referring to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. Israel's military on Wednesday declared a new swathe of southern Lebanon as a combat zone and said residents in the area should move north, warning it would act 'with great force' against Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in the zone.

The military's statement, posted on X, appeared to signal further escalation after more than 120 strikes on Tuesday hit Lebanon's south and east, despite a ceasefire announced on April 16





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