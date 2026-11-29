Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot met Sunday morning to discuss forming a unity government.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot met Sunday morning to discuss forming a unity government, three weeks after Israel's president tasked Eisenkot with trying to form a government for the deeply divided country after inconclusive national elections.

The discussions took on new urgency after Netanyahu announced Saturday night that he was willing to have Eisenkot become prime minister first in a rotation arrangement under a possible unity deal. A joint statement by their parties on Sunday afternoon said the meeting began with a security briefing and then moved to discussing “the formation of a national unity government,” with “both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

” For months, Eisenkot has called Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, unfit for office and a threat to Israel’s future. Netanyahu has led a relentless campaign against partnering with Arab-led parties — whose historic gains in the Oct. 27 elections turned them into likely but politically fraught allies for the opposition bloc.