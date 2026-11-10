Israel's 26th Knesset Opens as Herzog Urges Lawmakers to Avoid Another Election

Israel's 26th Knesset opened its first session as President Isaac Herzog urged 120 new lawmakers to serve a full term and avoid another election.

President Isaac Herzog urged the 120 newly elected lawmakers of Israel's 26th Knesset to serve the parliament's full term and seek compromise, as the new chamber opened its first session with a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Herzog used the ceremony to call on the lawmakers to avoid another election while negotiations to form a new government in Israel continued.

Herzog told the new parliament that the people who elected them are yearning for normalcy, security and tranquillity. He said the Knesset should serve its full term and address the challenges facing the country, adding that a nation is tested as much in everyday routine as in moments of heroism.

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Herzog Calls for Stability in the Knesset

President Isaac Herzog's central message was that the Knesset must complete its full term rather than trigger another round of elections. He framed the request around the expectations of voters, who he said are looking for stable government and calm after a prolonged period of political deadlock.

Herzog also stressed that the work of the parliament is not only about dramatic moments. He said the daily, routine legislative and governing work of lawmakers is a test of the country's institutions, and that the new members should approach their mandate with that responsibility in mind.

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The 120-seat Knesset was formed after the October 27 elections, and neither bloc secured a majority. That result has left the formation of a government dependent on negotiations between rival camps, which is the backdrop to Herzog's appeal for compromise.

Netanyahu and Eisenkot Present Competing Paths

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his call for a national unity government, citing threats he attributed to Iran. He said Iran had not abandoned its goal of destroying Israel and called for the overthrow of the 'ayatollahs' regime' in Tehran.

Netanyahu also attacked the two Arab lists in the Knesset. He claimed there was no difference between the Joint List and the United Arab List, and alleged that both want to destroy Israel.

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said he felt compelled to form an emergency government as soon as possible. He described the current period as perhaps the most challenging since Israel's establishment, and said he would work with his partners and reach out to other parties, adding that he had already invited some of them to join.

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Former prime minister Naftali Bennett pledged to help Eisenkot form a government quickly. Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman said that avoiding another election would require flexibility and concessions from all sides.

Speaker Vote and Government Formation Timeline

The bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu submitted the signatures required to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana with Matan Kahana of Eisenkot's Yashar party. The move was submitted as the opening session got underway, placing the leadership of the parliament at the center of the political contest.

Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Sunday, after 67 lawmakers recommended him for the role, compared with 46 who backed Netanyahu. Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension available under the procedure described in the source.

The timeline means the coming weeks will determine whether the Knesset can produce a government without another election. Herzog's appeal to lawmakers to serve their full term and seek compromise will be tested directly by the negotiations that follow the swearing-in of the 120 members.