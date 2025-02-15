Israel Releases 369 Palestinian Prisoners in Exchange for Hamas Hostages

Israel freed 369 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, including individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses, as part of a deal with Hamas to secure the release of hostages. The prisoners were released in stages, with some returning to the West Bank and East Jerusalem, while others were sent into exile. The deal has sparked controversy, with some Israelis condemning the release of convicted terrorists.

Israel released 369 Palestinians held in its prisons on Saturday as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas . Among those freed were individuals convicted of involvement in suicide bombings and attempted murders. Thirty-six detainees were serving life sentences, but only 12 were allowed to return to their homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The remaining 24 were sent into exile.

Those released wore white sweatshirts provided by the Israeli Prison Service, bearing a Star of David, the Prison Service logo, and the phrase 'Never forgive, never forget' written in Arabic on both sides. A video later shared on X purportedly showed these sweatshirts being burned. Some prominent figures among those released include Ibrahim and Musa Sarahneh, who served over 22 years for their roles in suicide bombings during the second intifada, a Palestinian uprising against Israel in the early 2000s. Their brother, Khalil Sarahneh, convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to life in 2002, was sent to Egypt.Hassan Aweis, who received a life sentence in 2002 for voluntary manslaughter, planting an explosive device, and attempted murder, was welcomed by jubilant crowds in Ramallah. Aweis was involved in planning attacks during the second intifada for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, a group designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. The group, formed in late 2000 during the second intifada as a militant wing of the West Bank’s Fatah political faction, aims to expel Israeli military forces and settlers from Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip and establish a Palestinian state. Hassan Aweis's brother, Abdel Karim Aweis, sentenced to the equivalent of six life sentences for charges including throwing an explosive device, attempted murder, and assault, was also transferred to Egypt. Ahmed Barghouti, a former commander in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, was also sent to Egypt. He received a life sentence for dispatching assailants and suicide bombers to carry out attacks that killed Israeli civilians during the second intifada. Barghouti is a close associate of Marwan Barghouti, a prominent Fatah leader currently held in Israeli custody. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs describes Marwan Barghouti as 'one of the leaders of the Second Intifada' convicted in Israeli district court on five counts of murder of innocent civilians. He was acquitted of 21 counts of murder in 33 other attacks due to insufficient evidence, but the ministry notes that 'during his trials, Barghouti showed no remorse for the murders he committed.'





