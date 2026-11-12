Israel Recalls Ambassador Vapni Vajni After Anti-Settler Remarks

Israel ordered its ambassador to the Netherlands to return immediately after he condemned far-right ministers and labeled illegal settlers as terrorists.

The State of Israel has formally ordered its ambassador to the Netherlands, Zvi Avner Vapni, to return to Jerusalem immediately. This diplomatic recall follows controversial statements made by Vapni to a Dutch newspaper, in which he expressed strong disapproval of recent actions by far-right Israel i government ministers.

Ambassador Condemns Ministers and Settlers

Zvi Avner Vapni told the Dutch press that he felt no obligation to defend the comments made by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. He described their rhetoric and policies as terrible and unacceptable, stating clearly that he felt no need whatsoever to protect them from criticism.

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Vapni Labels Settlers Violent Criminals

The ambassador extended his condemnation to violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, referring to them as hooligans and Jewish terrorists. He asserted that these individuals should all go to prison and claimed that approximately 80 percent of Israelis agree with this sentiment. Vapni emphasized that he does not want to defend such actions, calling them reprehensible and demanding that the violence must stop.

Diplomatic Tensions Over Settlement Policy

The recall comes amid escalating tensions between Tel Aviv and Amsterdam regarding the status of illegal settlements. In late August, the Netherlands implemented a ban on imports from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. This policy shift was intended to pressure Israel regarding its expansionist activities in the territories.

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Previous Retaliation Against Dutch Officials

Israel had previously retaliated against Dutch diplomatic efforts by expelling representatives from the Civil-Military Coordination Centre in Kiryat Gat. This center oversees arrangements relating to Gaza, and its Dutch participation was deemed incompatible with the Netherlands' new trade stance. The expulsion marked a significant downgrade in bilateral military and administrative cooperation.

Public Protests and Regional Context

These diplomatic spats occur against a backdrop of intense public activism across Europe. Around 200,000 demonstrators dressed in red marched through Amsterdam on Sunday, demanding action against Israel and carrying signs calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza. Concurrently, Israeli activists have been staging protests in Tel Aviv against violence committed by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinians.