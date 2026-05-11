Israel Pursues Financial Independence Amid Escalating US-Iran Conflict and Oil Crisis

Benjamin Netanyahu announces plans to eliminate US financial military aid while Donald Trump rejects Iranian peace terms, leading to heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed a startling strategic shift regarding his nation's relationship with the United States. During a recent interview with CBS News anchor Major Garrett, Netanyahu expressed a firm desire to reexamine and eventually reset the financial framework that governs the military cooperation between the two allies.

In a move that has reportedly left many within his own government stunned, the Prime Minister stated his intention to draw down American financial support to zero. This process is envisioned as a phased transition occurring over the next decade, rather than a sudden break. Netanyahu emphasized that this transition should begin immediately, rather than waiting for the next congressional cycle.

This bold stance comes at a time when domestic political sentiment in the United States appears to be shifting, with support for Israel facing increasing scrutiny and decline. By seeking financial autonomy, Netanyahu aims to shield Israel from the volatility of American political cycles and ensure a more sustainable, independent defense strategy that does not rely on the whims of foreign legislatures.

This push for independence coincides with a severe breakdown in diplomatic efforts between the Trump administration and the Iranian government. Donald Trump recently utilized Truth Social to publicly dismiss a peace proposal from Tehran, labeling the offer as totally unacceptable. The tension centers on a complex set of demands and counter-proposals that have reached a stalemate.

The Trump administration sought a comprehensive deal that would effectively end the current state of war, ensure the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, and force a significant rollback of Iran's nuclear ambitions. Conversely, the Iranian government, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, has maintained a defiant posture. Tehran has demanded the immediate cessation of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and the release of billions of dollars in frozen bank assets.

Furthermore, Iran is insisting on security guarantees for its militant proxies in Lebanon. Pezeshkian has asserted that while Iran is open to dialogue, it will never bow before its enemies, viewing any negotiation not as a sign of surrender but as a calculated diplomatic move to protect its national interests. The geopolitical instability has translated into severe economic consequences, specifically regarding global energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz, which facilitates the transit of approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply, has been effectively compromised. Through a strategic deployment of sea mines, drones, and small attack boats, Iran has created a high-risk environment that has disrupted shipping. This standoff has sent Brent crude oil futures soaring to approximately 104 dollars per barrel, sparking fears of a global inflationary crisis and threatening economic stability worldwide. Beyond the economic turmoil, the nuclear situation remains a critical flashpoint.

The United States is demanding that Iran surrender its entire stockpile of highly enriched uranium. However, Tehran has countered by offering to transfer the materials to an allied nation, such as Russia, rather than the US. According to reports from the UN nuclear agency, Iran currently possesses over 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity.

This level of enrichment is only a small technical step away from weapons-grade material, leaving the international community on edge as the window for a diplomatic resolution continues to close and the threat of nuclear escalation grows





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